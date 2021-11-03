New York State of Mind

A good friend suggested today’s artist to me, and I’m so grateful he did!
This is the magnificent music by Peter Cincotti, and I can’t stop listening. As good as his music is, it’s really his lyrics that have utterly captured me. His lyrics for Heart of the City have made me well up more than once this week. Take a look.
From the concrete canyons in the Bronx
To the park at Battery
Runs a river made of living dreams
And the blood of history
No matter what it is you’re looking for, it’s here
And you can find it day or night
Roses at the grocery store R
In case you fall in love
There’s a psychic on the second floor who can give your fate a shove
Everybody here remembers that one day
And we know what it is to fight
And the heart of the city
Beats on like a drum
In the shadow of the Brooklyn Bridge
A couple shares a kiss
While a father in East Harlem
Takes his son to see the Knicks
And a writer down on Broadway plays the keys
Just like this
And the heart of the city
Beats on like a drum
And the ferries run
And the taxis roll
And every day
Takes its toll
And some get lost
And some get found
And me, I just can’t believe the sound
Of people screaming ‘thank you’ from halfway down the block
The helping hands of strangers who work around the clock
‘Cause every one of us is right where we belong
And New York strong
C’MON NEW YORK CITY
YOU GOT THAT HEART
GIMME SOME
You can follow Peter Cincotti on his website and on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.
November 3, 2021 at 6:34 am
I had never heard of him but, then again, I am woefully out of touch with contemporary music. His voice is pleasant enough but I definitely think his songwriting is his strongest skill. Am I alone in thinking there is a bit of a Billy Joel influence in his music?
November 3, 2021 at 8:00 am
I can feel the reason you are feeling. My goodness..New York needs all the positive encouragement it can get these days…as well as the rest of us. Thanks for sharing.
November 3, 2021 at 12:22 pm
Beautiful sound. Enjoyed it Hal.
November 3, 2021 at 8:47 pm
Wow…I have no connection to New York City but that brought a lump to my throat too. It’s how I feel about my city, Melbourne. We have the dubious distinction of having endured lockdowns for longer than any other city on earth. But we’re strong too. Because we care. It got us through.
Hugs. Stay well.
