My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

New York State of Mind

by 4 Comments

A good friend suggested today’s artist to me, and I’m so grateful he did!

This is the magnificent music by Peter Cincotti, and I can’t stop listening. As good as his music is, it’s really his lyrics that have utterly captured me. His lyrics for Heart of the City have made me well up more than once this week. Take a look.

From the concrete canyons in the Bronx
To the park at Battery
Runs a river made of living dreams
And the blood of history
No matter what it is you’re looking for, it’s here
And you can find it day or night

Roses at the grocery store R
In case you fall in love
There’s a psychic on the second floor who can give your fate a shove
Everybody here remembers that one day
And we know what it is to fight

And the heart of the city
Beats on like a drum

In the shadow of the Brooklyn Bridge
A couple shares a kiss
While a father in East Harlem
Takes his son to see the Knicks
And a writer down on Broadway plays the keys
Just like this

And the heart of the city
Beats on like a drum

And the ferries run
And the taxis roll
And every day
Takes its toll
And some get lost
And some get found
And me, I just can’t believe the sound

Of people screaming ‘thank you’ from halfway down the block
The helping hands of strangers who work around the clock
‘Cause every one of us is right where we belong
And New York strong

C’MON NEW YORK CITY
YOU GOT THAT HEART
GIMME SOME

You can follow Peter Cincotti on his website and on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “New York State of Mind

Leave a comment

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    November 3, 2021 at 6:34 am

    I had never heard of him but, then again, I am woefully out of touch with contemporary music. His voice is pleasant enough but I definitely think his songwriting is his strongest skill. Am I alone in thinking there is a bit of a Billy Joel influence in his music?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    November 3, 2021 at 8:00 am

    I can feel the reason you are feeling. My goodness..New York needs all the positive encouragement it can get these days…as well as the rest of us. Thanks for sharing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. janhaltn
    November 3, 2021 at 12:22 pm

    Beautiful sound. Enjoyed it Hal.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. acflory
    November 3, 2021 at 8:47 pm

    Wow…I have no connection to New York City but that brought a lump to my throat too. It’s how I feel about my city, Melbourne. We have the dubious distinction of having endured lockdowns for longer than any other city on earth. But we’re strong too. Because we care. It got us through.
    Hugs. Stay well.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.