New York State of Mind

A good friend suggested today’s artist to me, and I’m so grateful he did!

This is the magnificent music by Peter Cincotti, and I can’t stop listening. As good as his music is, it’s really his lyrics that have utterly captured me. His lyrics for Heart of the City have made me well up more than once this week. Take a look.

From the concrete canyons in the Bronx

To the park at Battery

Runs a river made of living dreams

And the blood of history

No matter what it is you’re looking for, it’s here

And you can find it day or night

Roses at the grocery store R

In case you fall in love

There’s a psychic on the second floor who can give your fate a shove

Everybody here remembers that one day

And we know what it is to fight

And the heart of the city

Beats on like a drum

In the shadow of the Brooklyn Bridge

A couple shares a kiss

While a father in East Harlem

Takes his son to see the Knicks

And a writer down on Broadway plays the keys

Just like this

And the heart of the city

Beats on like a drum

And the ferries run

And the taxis roll

And every day

Takes its toll

And some get lost

And some get found

And me, I just can’t believe the sound

Of people screaming ‘thank you’ from halfway down the block

The helping hands of strangers who work around the clock

‘Cause every one of us is right where we belong

And New York strong

C’MON NEW YORK CITY

YOU GOT THAT HEART

GIMME SOME

You can follow Peter Cincotti on his website and on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.