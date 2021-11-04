Etsomnia™ 326: Velvet Underground

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
I’m very much a spring and summer fan, but come fall, I have one thing that makes me super happy (besides pumpkin stuff, that is). Velvet! I love wearing velvet clothing, and I’m thrilled to be able to put it on without bursting into flames. Happy Velvet Week on Etsomnia™!
November 4, 2021 at 6:23 am
You found so many exquisite pieces for this post that I was feeling a bit short on ick and chuckles but I see you saved it all for the coda. Velvet loo seat cover? Why? I absolutely love that blue dress and the dark suit and the robe. They are all gorgeous.
I actually used to wear a lot of velvet in my teens. I bought most of my clothes from charity shops so I was picking up items that had been fashionable in the 1970s. I wore so much velvet that my Dad once accused me of dressing like Oscar Wilde.
November 4, 2021 at 7:57 am
It doesn’t happen very often but I liked all of them today. Beautiful work,.
November 4, 2021 at 8:32 am
I have loved velvet, ever since I saw an upperclassman walking down the halls of CPHS in a full length black velvet burnoose! But the bib coveralls on that first woman …no wonder she looks so disgruntled!
November 4, 2021 at 9:40 am
The moon pillows…those are pretty. Yeah, me and turbans don’t get along, but I so wish we did. Hello Kitty on the toilet?! Even my kitties said, “NO!!!!!!!!!!!!!”
November 4, 2021 at 10:42 am
Oh goodness. Love the blue wrap and the crane robe….
