Etsomnia™ 326: Velvet Underground

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Glorious velvet dress above by cherryblossomsdress.

I’m very much a spring and summer fan, but come fall, I have one thing that makes me super happy (besides pumpkin stuff, that is). Velvet! I love wearing velvet clothing, and I’m thrilled to be able to put it on without bursting into flames. Happy Velvet Week on Etsomnia™!

So wish I could pull this off! By cherryblossomsdress

I regularly wear velvet chokers, but I’ve never seen one like this! Lovely! By laosborn

Swoon! By armstreet

Honestly, what is the point?

What lovely decorative pillows! By RoseAndMoo

OMG I need this now! By Art4Apparel

I am not exaggerating when I say at least once per week, I find myself wishing I could pull off a turban! By princessmood

“Fairy hat.” Lies. I know plenty of fairies, and they would definitely NOT approve.

Oh, how I adore a good smoking jacket! By QualityRobes

Just as soon as I think of a good excuse, this will be MINE!!! By MilamilaByMila

You knew this was coming, right?

So sexy! I deeply wish I could still wear shoes like this. By Supravintage

The only thing that makes a velvet dress better is a sweeping skirt! By PlumeCouture

For the person with everything: a mask with a theme song.

This nightgown and matching robe are just stunning! By WayneGift

I always liked Japanese knot evening bags, and this one in emerald velvet is wonderful! By bridalspain

Velvet on the toilet?!? BAD KITTY!!!