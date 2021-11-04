My OBT

Etsomnia™ 326: Velvet Underground

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Glorious velvet dress above by cherryblossomsdress.

I’m very much a spring and summer fan, but come fall, I have one thing that makes me super happy (besides pumpkin stuff, that is). Velvet! I love wearing velvet clothing, and I’m thrilled to be able to put it on without bursting into flames. Happy Velvet Week on Etsomnia™!

So wish I could pull this off! By cherryblossomsdress
I regularly wear velvet chokers, but I’ve never seen one like this! Lovely! By laosborn
Swoon! By armstreet
Honestly, what is the point?
What lovely decorative pillows! By RoseAndMoo
OMG I need this now! By Art4Apparel
I am not exaggerating when I say at least once per week, I find myself wishing I could pull off a turban! By princessmood
“Fairy hat.” Lies. I know plenty of fairies, and they would definitely NOT approve.
Oh, how I adore a good smoking jacket! By QualityRobes
Just as soon as I think of a good excuse, this will be MINE!!! By MilamilaByMila
You knew this was coming, right?
So sexy! I deeply wish I could still wear shoes like this. By Supravintage
The only thing that makes a velvet dress better is a sweeping skirt! By PlumeCouture
For the person with everything: a mask with a theme song.
This nightgown and matching robe are just stunning! By WayneGift
I always liked Japanese knot evening bags, and this one in emerald velvet is wonderful! By bridalspain
Velvet on the toilet?!? BAD KITTY!!!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 326: Velvet Underground

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    November 4, 2021 at 6:23 am

    You found so many exquisite pieces for this post that I was feeling a bit short on ick and chuckles but I see you saved it all for the coda. Velvet loo seat cover? Why? I absolutely love that blue dress and the dark suit and the robe. They are all gorgeous.

    I actually used to wear a lot of velvet in my teens. I bought most of my clothes from charity shops so I was picking up items that had been fashionable in the 1970s. I wore so much velvet that my Dad once accused me of dressing like Oscar Wilde.

  2. janhaltn
    November 4, 2021 at 7:57 am

    It doesn’t happen very often but I liked all of them today. Beautiful work,.

  3. Elise Leddy
    November 4, 2021 at 8:32 am

    I have loved velvet, ever since I saw an upperclassman walking down the halls of CPHS in a full length black velvet burnoose! But the bib coveralls on that first woman …no wonder she looks so disgruntled!

  4. lois
    November 4, 2021 at 9:40 am

    The moon pillows…those are pretty. Yeah, me and turbans don’t get along, but I so wish we did. Hello Kitty on the toilet?! Even my kitties said, “NO!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

  5. bcparkison
    November 4, 2021 at 10:42 am

    Oh goodness. Love the blue wrap and the crane robe….

