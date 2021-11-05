My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Does He Love You?

Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton released a duet of Does He Love You a couple of weeks ago, and it took me a little while to get around to listening. Holy cow! Reba has recorded earlier versions of this song, including one with Kelly Clarkson during her stint on American Idol, but the Dolly Parton version is giving me all the feels!

It’s not visually perfect; Reba needs brighter lipstick, darling Dolly looks a bit like she’s wearing one of those fake chests the drag queens sometimes wear, and there’s enough gauze over the camera to bandage the walking dead. But they’re certainly both in fighting shape vocally. The video was released in connection with Reba’s new triple album, Revived Remixed Revisited. I clearly need to give this whole album a serious listen!

You can follow Reba McEntire on her website and on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

You can also follow Dolly Parton on her website and on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

