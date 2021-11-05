Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton released a duet of Does He Love You a couple of weeks ago, and it took me a little while to get around to listening. Holy cow! Reba has recorded earlier versions of this song, including one with Kelly Clarkson during her stint on American Idol, but the Dolly Parton version is giving me all the feels!

It’s not visually perfect; Reba needs brighter lipstick, darling Dolly looks a bit like she’s wearing one of those fake chests the drag queens sometimes wear, and there’s enough gauze over the camera to bandage the walking dead. But they’re certainly both in fighting shape vocally. The video was released in connection with Reba’s new triple album, Revived Remixed Revisited. I clearly need to give this whole album a serious listen!

