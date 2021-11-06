My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Stained Glass Everywhere

10/12/14: I’ve always had a thing for stained glass. I mostly lean toward the modern and mission and deco styles, but really, it all makes me happy. Now, I’m starting to notice that stained glass patterns are appearing in unexpected places and being used in really creative ways, and I’m loving it!

When I spotted Rauwolf’s Winter 2014 Castellum clutch above, it made me go all wobbly in the knees.

Milly Sheath Dress from Saks Fifth Avenue

Clover Canyon Dress sold by Avenue K

Dragonfly iPhone case by SealedWithaCase

Hello Love leggings

Silk Necktie by VintageVogueWardrobe

Frank Lloyd Wright Waterlilies Scarf and Umbrella sold by shopPBS

Stained Glass Window Film sold by Kohl's

Stained Glass Hairclip sold by AutumnFoxCreations

Stunning stained glass necklace by EvelynPelati

Chloe 3 Panel Bronze Fireplace Screen sold by Wayfair

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

  1. swallowridge2
    November 6, 2021 at 6:32 am

    I love stained glass too and that fireplace screen certainly caught my eye! I don’t think it’s available at Wayfair now, but they had a different design that depicted a fireplace, or perhaps a campfire and that is unique too!

