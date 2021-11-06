Repost: Stained Glass Everywhere

10/12/14: I’ve always had a thing for stained glass. I mostly lean toward the modern and mission and deco styles, but really, it all makes me happy. Now, I’m starting to notice that stained glass patterns are appearing in unexpected places and being used in really creative ways, and I’m loving it!
When I spotted Rauwolf’s Winter 2014 Castellum clutch above, it made me go all wobbly in the knees.
November 6, 2021 at 6:32 am
I love stained glass too and that fireplace screen certainly caught my eye! I don’t think it’s available at Wayfair now, but they had a different design that depicted a fireplace, or perhaps a campfire and that is unique too!
