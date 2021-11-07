Repost: The Pits!!

7/19/16: When I was writing Etsomnia™ 91: Pirates’ Booty, I came across the firepit above, and that started me down a whole new rabbit hole I hadn’t previously considered. Firepits, fire tables, chimineas, whatever style floats your Viking ship, Etsy has some truly unexpected ones. I even expanded my search outside my beloved Etsy just to see what’s out there. I was not disappointed!
Our deck will need replacing next year, so I’m having a lot of fun daydreaming about the new furniture. How to decide?
November 7, 2021 at 8:46 am
Interesting. Hal
November 7, 2021 at 12:01 pm
I think they’re fun?
November 7, 2021 at 9:20 am
My goodness…Who knew ?
November 7, 2021 at 12:01 pm
Creativity knows no bounds…
November 7, 2021 at 12:32 pm
For some reason I was thinking this would be about pitbulls (dogs)! I do love the creativity of these fire pits, especially the leaf fire pit.
