Repost: The Pits!!

Viking Ship Firepit by ImagineMetalArt

7/19/16: When I was writing Etsomnia™ 91: Pirates’ Booty, I came across the firepit above, and that started me down a whole new rabbit hole I hadn’t previously considered. Firepits, fire tables, chimineas, whatever style floats your Viking ship, Etsy has some truly unexpected ones. I even expanded my search outside my beloved Etsy just to see what’s out there. I was not disappointed!

Our deck will need replacing next year, so I’m having a lot of fun daydreaming about the new furniture. How to decide?

Moveable firepit on a vintage coal cart. So smart! By FireFlyBowls

VW chiminea by MetalArtandFabs. I think this one's my fave!

Wine Barrel fire table by SmokinBarrelWorks

Patriotic firepit by TheFirePitGallery

Stix firepit by EcoSmart

Minion chiminea by UniqueBurners

Lord of the Rings fire pit by ImagineMetalArt. They also make an Eye of Sauron version!

Waves firepit by JohnTunger. I love the shadow it makes!

Cast Iron Chinese Fire Bowl by Design MIX Furniture on Amazon

Wonderful modern firepit by LethalFabrication

Industrial-style firepit by LethalFabrication

Train-themed firepit by 600Horse

Darth Vader chiminea by brandywinedesign

Shell firepit by Fire Pit Art on Amazon

Color-changing fire table by BESHAD

Leaf firepit by TheFirePitGallery

Astrofire by Modfire

Elaborate pirate ship firepit by ImagineMetalArt

Earth firepit by Fire Pit Art on Amazon

Phoenix firepit by ArpeStudio

Monty Python's Black Knight chiminea by Creation Fabrication

Incredibly detailed house firepit by FIREBALLFIREPITS

  1. janhaltn
    November 7, 2021 at 8:46 am

    Interesting. Hal

  2. bcparkison
    November 7, 2021 at 9:20 am

    My goodness…Who knew ?

  3. swallowridge2
    November 7, 2021 at 12:32 pm

    For some reason I was thinking this would be about pitbulls (dogs)! I do love the creativity of these fire pits, especially the leaf fire pit.

