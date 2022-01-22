My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: That’s Amore!

by

couple

Ale Giorgini

2/13/17: Italian illustrator Ale Giorgini‘s series “That’s Amore” is dedicated to love and to relationships of all kinds. The illustrations adorably strike just the right balance between retro style and modern minimalism, and his use of white space is incredibly clever.

Though he has done work for iconic brands like Jeep, MTV, Puma, Warner Bros, and Disney (to name a few), Giorgini’s personal work is still his main priority. The iconic “couples” he chose for this series are surprising and delightful and some of them are laugh-out-loud funny, too.

Prints can be purchased on his website, and you can see more of Ale Giorgini’s adorable work on Instagram.

All images property of Ale Giorgini.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Repost: That’s Amore!

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    January 22, 2022 at 6:49 am

    There is some outstanding art even if I only like a few. Flint Stones are my favorite. Just never got into comic book art but looking back there was some really good art there also. Hal

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    January 22, 2022 at 2:19 pm

    They may look simple but it takes talent to do this.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

