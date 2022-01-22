Repost: That’s Amore!

2/13/17: Italian illustrator Ale Giorgini‘s series “That’s Amore” is dedicated to love and to relationships of all kinds. The illustrations adorably strike just the right balance between retro style and modern minimalism, and his use of white space is incredibly clever.
Though he has done work for iconic brands like Jeep, MTV, Puma, Warner Bros, and Disney (to name a few), Giorgini’s personal work is still his main priority. The iconic “couples” he chose for this series are surprising and delightful and some of them are laugh-out-loud funny, too.
Prints can be purchased on his website, and you can see more of Ale Giorgini’s adorable work on Instagram.
All images property of Ale Giorgini.
There is some outstanding art even if I only like a few. Flint Stones are my favorite. Just never got into comic book art but looking back there was some really good art there also. Hal
I went through a conversation book phase in my twenties. I still have my faces. I just don’t know what to do with them now.
They may look simple but it takes talent to do this.
