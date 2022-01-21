This one might be a little specific to the real estate business, but it’s got me howling! If you’ve been following this blog, you know that last year, I threw out the rulebook and reinvented myself. I went from a 30-year career where I was an expert in my field to the wonderful world of residential NYC real estate, where, it turns out, I knew nothing. It’s been a challenging year, but I think I’m starting to get the hang of it. The good news is I still love it (when it goes well, which is about 10% of the time). Happily, the funny folks at The Broke Agent feel my pain and know just how to make the daily frustrations of residential real estate funny!
If it’s real estate memes you’re after, Eric Simon, Compass agent and creator of The Broke Agent, has you covered!
“I noticed that the real estate industry craves anything that is seen as ‘different’ or ‘edgy. Laughter lets people escape from the daily hell of a commission-only job and allows them to think, Hey, there is someone else out there experiencing this!“– Eric Simon accepting the National Association of Realtors’ Humor in Real Estate award
You can follow The Broke Agent on their website, their podcast, and on Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.
BWHAHAHA. Definitely true about the gas stove situ.
I just realized that I am, in fact, a gas hob snob. I had to live in an area with no access to natural gas supply for over a decade and I resented cooking on an electric hob that whole time. Gas cooking was one of my essential items when looking for houses when we moved here.
😂
Fun stuff. I know that I am not cut out to be a real estate agent period. I am a lousy buyer. With that said, I totally enjoyed laughing at today’s post. Hal
I have to say I am absolutely loving it. It’s stressful and frustrating and challenging and tons of fun.
Bless your heart….are people really that hard to deal with.?….Yes for gas….because sometime the power goes off and you can still cook. YEA!
People are both the best and the worst part about the job. The last time I was in a service industry was many decades ago. I had forgotten about how crazy people can be. It’s okay. Every day is an adventure!
haha! The woman across the street from me also owns the house next door to me. She texted me that a couple was coming to drop by and have a look. The couple was very nice. I told them the people on the other side of them own that running shoe store they always go to. You’d have thought I had dropped the price of the house in half the way they looked at each other. **’niiiiiiiiiice’** You must have eyerolling moments every single day. This is hilarious.
