This one might be a little specific to the real estate business, but it’s got me howling! If you’ve been following this blog, you know that last year, I threw out the rulebook and reinvented myself. I went from a 30-year career where I was an expert in my field to the wonderful world of residential NYC real estate, where, it turns out, I knew nothing. It’s been a challenging year, but I think I’m starting to get the hang of it. The good news is I still love it (when it goes well, which is about 10% of the time). Happily, the funny folks at The Broke Agent feel my pain and know just how to make the daily frustrations of residential real estate funny!

If it’s real estate memes you’re after, Eric Simon, Compass agent and creator of The Broke Agent, has you covered!

“I noticed that the real estate industry craves anything that is seen as ‘different’ or ‘edgy. Laughter lets people escape from the daily hell of a commission-only job and allows them to think, Hey, there is someone else out there experiencing this!“ – Eric Simon accepting the National Association of Realtors’ Humor in Real Estate award

You can follow The Broke Agent on their website, their podcast, and on Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.