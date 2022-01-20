Etsomnia™ 334: Closet Case

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Every time Beloved and I have work done inside our house, we add a closet. As a result, our stuff is divided up all over the house, so closet organization is something about which I am pretty passionate. The every-day stuff is in the bedroom, the off-season clothes are in another room, and the formal wear and costumes have their own closet, but if I can’t find what I want, the whole thing falls apart. Today, we’re looking at closet organization and products on Etsy. Let the reorganization begin!

I’m not saying I don’t have this much jewelry (times 4), but at least mine doesn’t look like it came from Woolworth’s in the 1980s. By LongstemOrganizers

These beautiful doors slide like barn doors without the heavy-looking hardware. Genius! By AFFDoorHardware.

This baby closet divider that lets you organize clothes by size would have been great when I had to deal with baby clothes. By ThePeachyB

What nice-looking over-the-door hooks! By Thappey

Too fussy for me, but I imagine there is a teenage girl somewhere who would love it! By Kasefazem

Very useful handbag organizers. I need a few of these! By CurveCoOne

This gadget prevents pets (like our dumb cat) from locking themselves in closets. Genius! By BattCaveBeadnik

“Sneaker Throne.” Finally, a barrister’s bookcase for your kicks. (pause for eye roll)

If barn doors are your thing, these are spectacular! By InHomeLiving

This seller will send you a digital blueprint for step-by-step instructions on how to build your own walk-in closet complete with lumber and supplies list and wiring instructions. Yes, please! By MillerFurniture

Dog clothing rack. Because Etsy.

Back when I was wearing my crazy heels, something like this floating shoe organizer would have been fantastically useful! By WalluzShoeOrganizer