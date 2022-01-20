Etsomnia™ 334: Closet Case

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Every time Beloved and I have work done inside our house, we add a closet. As a result, our stuff is divided up all over the house, so closet organization is something about which I am pretty passionate. The every-day stuff is in the bedroom, the off-season clothes are in another room, and the formal wear and costumes have their own closet, but if I can’t find what I want, the whole thing falls apart. Today, we’re looking at closet organization and products on Etsy. Let the reorganization begin!
January 20, 2022 at 7:03 am
These are all actually good solutions to problems of storing things in a visually appealing and efficient way. Storage organization is my jam. Since I was furloughed, I spent a lot of my lockdown time and energy creating new solutions around the house. It makes me feel better.
January 20, 2022 at 11:24 am
That’s a great use for your time!
January 20, 2022 at 9:26 am
OMG, the thing to keep the cat out of the closet. Please tell me you know about this phenomenon which has now swept Twitter off its feet with glee (if not, you’re welcome):
January 20, 2022 at 9:47 am
I am not a collector of jewlery or shoes but I love the barn doors. I don’t need them but do like them .
