Today’s super cool thing was sent to me by the loyal and lovely Laura of A Pict in PA.
Today, we’re checking out the remarkable work of the Italian tutting dance crew Urban Theory.
According to Wikipedia, “Finger-tutting is a type of dance that involves intricate movements of the fingers. The word tutting is a street dance style based on angular movements which are supposed to stylize the poses seen on reliefs in the art of ancient Egypt, and refers to King Tut.” Today’s remarkable tutting dance troupe may not be giving us much Egyptian, but they’re certainly displaying tons of talent and confidence and musicality.
They don’t just limit their performances to musical pieces, either. Their works can also be set to monologues, sound effects, and other unexpected soundtracks.
You can follow the fascinating Urban Theory dancers on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.
March 4, 2022 at 9:58 am
I guess some years ago, like just about everything else, they changed the definition for “Dance”. I totally enjoyed today’s post. I wonder how long they had to work on it, to get it to the finished project. Wasn’t dance in my book but very enjoyable. Hal
‘
LikeLiked by 2 people
March 4, 2022 at 6:21 pm
I think it’s just fascinating!
LikeLike
March 4, 2022 at 4:54 pm
I am so glad you enjoyed their work. I found their videos completely mesmerising. Watching them helped me decompress at the end of a hard work day.
LikeLiked by 3 people
March 4, 2022 at 6:21 pm
Yes! They did the same for me. Mesmerizing!
LikeLike