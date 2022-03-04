Urban Theory

Today’s super cool thing was sent to me by the loyal and lovely Laura of A Pict in PA.

Today, we’re checking out the remarkable work of the Italian tutting dance crew Urban Theory.

According to Wikipedia, “Finger-tutting is a type of dance that involves intricate movements of the fingers. The word tutting is a street dance style based on angular movements which are supposed to stylize the poses seen on reliefs in the art of ancient Egypt, and refers to King Tut.” Today’s remarkable tutting dance troupe may not be giving us much Egyptian, but they’re certainly displaying tons of talent and confidence and musicality.

They don’t just limit their performances to musical pieces, either. Their works can also be set to monologues, sound effects, and other unexpected soundtracks.

You can follow the fascinating Urban Theory dancers on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.