Repost: The Floors of Paris

4/29/16: Well-known European photographer Sebastian Erras has created Parisian Floors (“one guy – one city – one perspective”), a fascinating Instagram full of photos of the beautiful tile floors of Paris. It reminds me a bit of the work of Tal Spiegel who photographs colorful Parisian desserts from the same vantage point, though in this case, it’s the background that’s the focal point.

I had a devil of a time deciding which ones to include because there are so many striking floors on his Instagram. One of my favorite features of Erras’s posts is that he usually includes the addresses where the floors can be found. I plan on making myself a walking tour using the website for when I next visit Paris. These really are truly spectacular floors, and the photos, when taken in all together, are a real treat for the eyes. Just one more thing to love about Paris!

All photos are the property of Sebastian Erras.

(Via)