Repost: Crossover Artists

Designed by Peter Eisenman

11/21/14: In the 1980’s, genius designer Cleto Munari had a truly brilliant idea. He commissioned a number of well-known architects of the time to design jewelry for his company. What resulted were some daring, gloriously geometric, ultra-modern designs and a very interesting-looking book, now out of print.

A world-renowned designer in his own right, he has crafted everything from furniture to clothing to abstract paintings, and his works are in the permanent collections of MOMA, The Met, and many other museums besides. But one of the things for which he is best known is his impish instigation of crossover arts:

“It is most interesting to me to have a poet design a table, a painter design a credenza, and an architect design a spoon.”

I am completely hypnotized by these designs. In true eighties style, they show strong echoes of the twenties with a little atomic fifties thrown in. I hope you find them as fascinating as I do.

Design by Hans Hollein

crossover 7

crossover 3

crossover 4

crossover 3a

Designed by Arata Isozaki

crossover 5

crossover 1a

crossover 8

crossover 2a

Designed by Peter Shire

Designed by Robert Venturi

crossover 6a

crossover 9

Designed by Marco Zanini

crossover 2

Designed by Michele De Lucci

crossover 5a

Designed by Ettore Sottsass

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Repost: Crossover Artists

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    March 6, 2022 at 9:33 am

    Very interesting. Beautiful also. I would not wear any of them but I sure did enjoy looking at them – Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    March 6, 2022 at 9:47 am

    Interesting. Pretty but most of them not wearable.

    Like

    Reply

