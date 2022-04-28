Repost: Etsomnia™ 271: Calling Mrs. Roper!

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Fabulous kaftan above by KaftanDiscotheque.
Today’s repost is dedicated to my darling friend LT, who we lost a few weeks ago.
6/11/20: I have a very stylish friend with a great, classic look. This smart lady rocks vintage styles that beautifully suit her face and figure, and they make me long to emulate her. This week, my darling friend LT has inspired me to shop for kaftans and chunky earrings like a maniac. When kaftans are good, they are very, very good, but when they’re bad, they’re awful.
Kaftans may not be exactly high style these days, but I grew up in the sixties and seventies, and all the most fashionable TV ladies wore them. Carol Brady, Shirley Partridge, Mary Tyler Moore, and of course, Helen Roper, all swanned around in their Kaftans, looking well-dressed and fabulous and fabulously comfortable. But it wasn’t until we started hanging out in Fire Island that I fully began to appreciate the beauty and practicality of the kaftan.
April 28, 2022 at 7:54 am
Oh yes…I could go for the black and white…Even the hat is grand but I would completely disappear under the hat.
April 28, 2022 at 8:11 am
Mrs Roper…she was wonderful!
April 28, 2022 at 10:13 am
I really like a couple of them. Especially the Egyptian kaftan. Jan was 5’1″ and I just don’t see her tall enough to wear it But if it did come in various sizes, I would show her the picture. Hal
