My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Spring-ish

by 3 Comments

bounce

Warner Brothers, 1953

3/20/16: I know the weather isn’t exactly behaving itself yet in my corner of the world (it’s thinking about snowing), but nonetheless, today is the official first day of spring! At the very least, this means that help is on the way.

Here’s Bobby Van’s famous dance from “Small Town Girl” to show how impending spring makes me feel! (Of course, it only makes me feel this way on the inside. I wouldn’t make it half a block this way. Just watching makes me feel like a nap.)

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Repost: Spring-ish

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    May 21, 2022 at 7:30 am

    My goodness…..Yes for sure a nap is in order.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. lois
    May 21, 2022 at 8:21 am

    He doesn’t even look winded at the end!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. janhaltn
    May 21, 2022 at 8:51 am

    I wonder how many cuts that actually took. What fun!! Totally enjoyable. Love it!! Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.