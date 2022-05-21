Repost: Spring-ish

3/20/16: I know the weather isn’t exactly behaving itself yet in my corner of the world (it’s thinking about snowing), but nonetheless, today is the official first day of spring! At the very least, this means that help is on the way.

Here’s Bobby Van’s famous dance from “Small Town Girl” to show how impending spring makes me feel! (Of course, it only makes me feel this way on the inside. I wouldn’t make it half a block this way. Just watching makes me feel like a nap.)