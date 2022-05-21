Repost: Spring-ish

3/20/16: I know the weather isn’t exactly behaving itself yet in my corner of the world (it’s thinking about snowing), but nonetheless, today is the official first day of spring! At the very least, this means that help is on the way.
Here’s Bobby Van’s famous dance from “Small Town Girl” to show how impending spring makes me feel! (Of course, it only makes me feel this way on the inside. I wouldn’t make it half a block this way. Just watching makes me feel like a nap.)
May 21, 2022 at 7:30 am
My goodness…..Yes for sure a nap is in order.
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 21, 2022 at 8:21 am
He doesn’t even look winded at the end!
LikeLiked by 2 people
May 21, 2022 at 8:51 am
I wonder how many cuts that actually took. What fun!! Totally enjoyable. Love it!! Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person