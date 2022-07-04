Repost: Etsomnia™ Volume XLVII: American Doll (No, Not That One)

I think it’s the jaunty star on her hat that give this doll its patriotic feel. That and the felted baguette arm stumps.
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/ ), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. the surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.)
7/2/15: Happy Thursday! It’s nearly July 4, so I thought this might be a good time to explore some of Etsy’s more patriotic* merchandise. But then once I started researching, I realized the post had to be about patriotic dolls, because I couldn’t possibly choose just one or two. Also, what’s more patriotic than a doll?**
*This is a relative term.
**Pretty much everything.
Some of the patriotic dolls were just
to include. Also, the words “ too depressing ” and “ primitive ” seem to be code for “ rustic ” and “ ugly ,” so be warned. frightening
As usual, links to the items for sale appear below each picture. For more Etsy fun, check out all MyOBT’s
weekly Etsomnia™ posts.
I know someone who’s not getting asked to the liberty dance. Interestingly, this seller’s father was a
fish
Patriotic “church doll.” 1. What on earth is a church doll, 2.
, and 3. where is its face? what is it wearing
I could stab one of the
then dress his wound with a gauze pad, and the resulting red, white, and blue bandage would have this thing beat in the patriotic department. Blue Man Group,
Okay, I know this wall hanging isn’t technically a doll, but part of it used to be!
When the cat people get together with the primitive folk art people, magic happens. Ugly, ugly magic.
Broken-down trailer sold separately. Of course, the maker also makes
, so I guess I shouldn’t be surprised these
To quote my mother speaking to me in the eighties during my punk phase, “Are you
trying to look ugly?”
What does this unicorn angel
thing have to do with liberty? I have no idea, but there it was. Shmoo
I am really not a doll person, but I find this kind of beautiful. By
IMGirl, who has some lovely dolls, too other
I realize these are technically ornaments, but WTF? English Mastiffs as American patriotic symbols? Why? What did English Mastiffs ever do to you?
Look! It’s the traditional quintuple-breasted Lady Liberty!
This Uncle Sam doll is made of “stained osnaburg,” “rusty stars,” and “mop buttons.” Those are not things.
Just another frog wearing a stars and stripes diaper, humping a slice of watermelon.
Nothing says “Independence Day” like a cat showing off its butt. This is a pulltoy. I assume you pull it by the tail.
Gather ’round, kids. Did you know that when Betsy Ross was rushing to deliver the first flag, she fell face-first in “horse mud?” Multiple times? BUT SHE SAVED THE FLAG! Well, mostly.
Terrifying black pepper doll with very patriotic red tutu, just like the
used to wear. founding fathers
Sure, this is Uncle Sam after 100,000,000 cigarettes, but they were American cigarettes!
Creepy fancy boy and I wish you a happy Fourth!
Like this: Like Loading...
Related
Categories:
Crafts, Design, Etsomnia™, Shopping | Tags: American, design, dolls, etsy, fashion, funny, patriotic, sculpture, shopping | Permalink.
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
July 4, 2022 at 8:00 am
I did find one that I liked. When Donna put this up, I wonder what reaction she thought it would get.- Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person
July 4, 2022 at 9:23 am
Oh goodness….some of these have been around for a while.
LikeLiked by 1 person
July 4, 2022 at 10:33 am
Greg rest post for the 4th
Thanks so much
And love the new word
Et·som·ni·a
LikeLike