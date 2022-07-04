My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Etsomnia™ Volume XLVII: American Doll (No, Not That One)

I think it's the jaunty star on her hat that give this doll its patriotic feel. That and the felted baguette arm stumps. By TinyBirdsTreasure

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. the surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.)

7/2/15: Happy Thursday! It’s nearly July 4, so I thought this might be a good time to explore some of Etsy’s more patriotic* merchandise. But then once I started researching, I realized the post had to be about patriotic dolls, because I couldn’t possibly choose just one or two. Also, what’s more patriotic than a doll?**

*This is a relative term.
**Pretty much everything.

Some of the patriotic dolls were just too depressing to include. Also, the words “primitive” and “rustic” seem to be code for “ugly” and “frightening,” so be warned.

As usual, links to the items for sale appear below each picture. For more Etsy fun, check out all MyOBT’s weekly Etsomnia™ posts.

I know someone who's not getting asked to the liberty dance. By MustardSeed, who may have a few issues

Faceless

Patriotic “church doll.” 1. What on earth is a church doll, 2. what is it wearing, and 3. where is its face? 

What's more patriotic than a monster doll? I' m going to going out on a limb and say pretty much anything. By FosterChildWhimsy

Okay, I know this isn't technically a doll, but part of it used to be! By GJarvisJewelryEtc

When the cat people get together with the primitive folk art people, magic happens. Black magin. By HicketyPickety

Bizarre. For once, I'm speechless. By DebTheDollGnome

Holy crap. No wonder the country's a mess. By StitchinSewPrim

What does this shmoo have to do with liberty? I have no idea. By IsabelleNigel

I am really not a doll person, but I find this kind of beautiful. By IMGirl, who has some other lovely dolls, too

I realize these are technically ornaments, but WTF? English Mastiffs as American patriotic symbols? Why? What did English Mastiffs ever do to you? By StanleyAndStewart

Oh, good. It's the traditional five-titted Lady Liberty! By LucysLazyDayzFolkArt

This Uncle Sam doll is made of

Just another frog wearing a stars and stripes diaper, humping a slice of watermelon. By SkunkHollow

Nothing says

This doll does not look like she's having a very good Fourth. By Annie Beez

Black pepper doll with very patriotic red tutu. By MixedMediaMax

This is Uncle Sam after 100,000,000 cigarettes. American cigarettes. By HicketyPickety

Creepy fancy boy and I wish you a happy Fourth!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Repost: Etsomnia™ Volume XLVII: American Doll (No, Not That One)

  1. janhaltn
    July 4, 2022 at 8:00 am

    I did find one that I liked. When Donna put this up, I wonder what reaction she thought it would get.- Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    July 4, 2022 at 9:23 am

    Oh goodness….some of these have been around for a while.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Prior...
    July 4, 2022 at 10:33 am

    Greg rest post for the 4th
    Thanks so much
    And love the new word
    Et·som·ni·a

    Like

    Reply

