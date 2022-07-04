Repost: Etsomnia™ Volume XLVII: American Doll (No, Not That One)

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. the surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.)

7/2/15: Happy Thursday! It’s nearly July 4, so I thought this might be a good time to explore some of Etsy’s more patriotic* merchandise. But then once I started researching, I realized the post had to be about patriotic dolls, because I couldn’t possibly choose just one or two. Also, what’s more patriotic than a doll?**

*This is a relative term.

**Pretty much everything.

Some of the patriotic dolls were just too depressing to include. Also, the words “primitive” and “rustic” seem to be code for “ugly” and “frightening,” so be warned.

