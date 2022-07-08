Repost: Hoofbeats and Heartbeats

8/31/18: Though she was named a finalist in the 2018 Sony World Photography Awards, equine photographer Wiebke Haas isn’t nearly as famous as she should be. She’s phenomenally talented at capturing the spirit of the horses (and sometimes dogs) she photographs. After interning with master nature photographer Tim Flach, Haas gathered her nerve and struck out on her own, focusing on horses, with great results.

“Ever since I was a little girl, I dreamed of hoofbeats and flying through the fields on a back of a horse. I can’t imagine a day without these magnificent animals. After graduating from school it was time to decide what to do with my life. One thing I was entirely sure of: I’d do something that was near to my heart and soul instead of working in a dull office job just to earn a living. Therefore, I combined my great passion for horses with my desire to be creative and became an equine photographer.”

Haas’s rapport with her subjects comes through loud and clear. She has a way of simultaneously showing their magnificence and their playfulness that really takes my breath away. It makes me happy to know that there are people in the world who manage to find their perfect calling, as this 24-year-old clearly has done.

You can see all of Hass’s wonderful work on her website, and you can follow the photographer on Instagram and Facebook.

All images property of Wiebke Haas.

Wiebke Haas