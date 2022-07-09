Repost: Color(ing) Theory

11/30/16: According to science, coloring books are a great way to de-stress. While some of my readers may differ from me (and each other) on the subjects of politics and religion and art, I think we can all agree that less stress = good. So today, I’m taking a look at the best coloring books I could find on Etsy.

And if coloring flowers and birds and mandalas isn’t going to do it for you, there are a few more adult-themed coloring books below as well.

By the way, I’m always delighted with reader suggestions, so if I’m leaving off a coloring book you love, please post it in the comments for us all to enjoy.

Happy coloring!