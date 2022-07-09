My OBT

Repost: Color(ing) Theory

11/30/16: According to science, coloring books are a great way to de-stress. While some of my readers may differ from me (and each other) on the subjects of politics and religion and art, I think we can all agree that less stress = good. So today, I’m taking a look at the best coloring books I could find on Etsy.

And if coloring flowers and birds and mandalas isn’t going to do it for you, there are a few more adult-themed coloring books below as well.

By the way, I’m always delighted with reader suggestions, so if I’m leaving off a coloring book you love, please post it in the comments for us all to enjoy.

Happy coloring!

By TangledPeacock

Our Patterned World by TangledPeacock

By CuriousCustom

The Drag Queen Coloring Book by CuriousCustom

By ColorItCom

Color It Mandalas by ColorItCom

By ObsceneDesigns

Adulting is Hard by ObsceneDesigns

By CrystalSalamon

Awakening Artful Colouring by CrystalSalamon

By BenGardnersBoat

Jaws Coloring Book by BenGardnersBoat

By BirdsInHats

Around the World in Twenty Birds in Hats by BirdsInHats

By dOmaniaPower

Stoner Coloring Book by dOmaniaPower

By LeslieSabella

Boho Soul by LeslieSabella

By CrassGifts

I Just Want to Nap by CrassGifts

By WendyPiersallArt

Masters of Fashion Illustration by WendyPiersallArt

By BettyTurbo

Funny Broads Pizza Party by BettyTurbo

By MightCouldStudios

En-Twined by MightCouldStudios

By Ephemeratta

Animal Kingdom by Ephemeratta

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Repost: Color(ing) Theory

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    July 9, 2022 at 6:22 am

    I have one. When I just want to get away from the world, I get out my pencils and my coloring book. Turn everything off and color. If you follow one of the links you end up on a female bra and underpants page. 🙂 Hal After about an hour I am relaxed and ready to return to my life. Thanks, Donna for the link. ===== Donna did not include this one and it is my favorite:
    https://www.etsy.com/listing/1051785430/1000-adult-mandala-coloring-pages-v1?click_key=47217e928856eda2e90227681d29f92c1ebbba63%3A1051785430&click_sum=348c9d2d&ref=sold_out-1&bes=1

