Repost: AWAKEN

AWAKEN by Tom Lowe

8/29/17: Of all the beautiful things about which I have posted over the years, I think this may be the most incredible. And that’s really saying something.

Shot over 5 years in 30+ countries, “AWAKEN” is a feature-length documentary which explores the relationship between technology and nature. Directed by Tom Lowe and produced by Terrence Malick and Godfrey Reggio, the film employs timelapse, hyperlapse, slow motion, underwater, and aerial cinematography to illustrate our world in a way that hasn’t been done before.

“AWAKEN is a celebration of the spirit of life, an exploration of the Earth, and an ode to the Cosmos.”

The film will be released in 2018, but in the meantime, the trailer below is positively eye popping. It is pretty rare that I insist seeing something on the big screen, but this is definitely one of those times. I can’t wait!

You can read more about the documentary on Instagram and Facebook. You can also purchase the feature on iTunes.

Though this is Lowe’s first feature-length film, his hour-long film “TimeScapes: Time-lapse Photography of the American Southwest” is undoubtedly what got him the job!