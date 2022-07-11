Infectious Joy

Ndlovu Youth Choir

I always enjoy youth choirs, but this one is truly something special. This is the joy-inspiring Ndlovu Youth Choir. The singers are all from the South African province of Limpopo, and the way they have transformed their lives and the lives of those who see them perform is truly inspirational. The group burst on the US music scene after their appearances on Season 14 of America’s Got Talent, and the lovelies have been selling albums and selling out concerts across the planet ever since.

This is hands down the best rabbit hole I’ve fallen into in a long time. I hope you enjoy these beautiful souls as much as I did.

You can hear all of the Ndlovu Youth Choir’s wonderful music on their website and on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook.