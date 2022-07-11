My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Infectious Joy

Ndlovu Youth Choir

I always enjoy youth choirs, but this one is truly something special. This is the joy-inspiring Ndlovu Youth Choir. The singers are all from the South African province of Limpopo, and the way they have transformed their lives and the lives of those who see them perform is truly inspirational. The group burst on the US music scene after their appearances on Season 14 of America’s Got Talent, and the lovelies have been selling albums and selling out concerts across the planet ever since.

This is hands down the best rabbit hole I’ve fallen into in a long time. I hope you enjoy these beautiful souls as much as I did.

You can hear all of the Ndlovu Youth Choir’s wonderful music on their website and on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Infectious Joy

Leave a comment

  1. Prior...
    July 11, 2022 at 6:12 am

    Joyous and energizing
    ☀️😊🎵🎵🎵

  2. janhaltn
    July 11, 2022 at 10:35 am

    I had a medical appointment this AM. Got some meds and hope to be doing better soon. With that background I needed to ‘pick me up’ today. WOW did I ever get what I needed. Hells, Bells, I my feet were dancing. Donna hits another one out of the park.

  3. bcparkison
    July 11, 2022 at 12:09 pm

    They do make you want to dance.

