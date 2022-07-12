Temporary/Terrific

Wallpaper4Beginners

Based in Seregno, Italy, Andrea Galiè’s company Wallpapers4Beginners designs and produces gorgeous, eco-friendly wallpaper in the traditional European style. Their papers are printed with water-based inks and applied with special vegan glue that doesn’t damage the wall beneath. Unlike regular peel-and-stick wallpapers, their products contains no PVC, vinyl, or plastics, so they’re good for the environment. These papers are the perfect way to dress up your rental home, and it is versatile enough to be used on almost any surface, including furniture!

“I’ve always been interested in the art of design, but it didn’t begin with wallpaper. I had a fashion boutique for a few years and that, surprisingly, is where my love for wallpaper started. I wanted the shop to have a homely feel, complete with dramatic walls and furniture. The contrast between fashion and wallpaper was the perfect backdrop to the shop and I loved how my customers reacted to it.

“When I realized my eye was being drawn more to wallpaper than fashion, I decided to learn as much as possible about this ancient art – how it evolved out of the need to change heavy tapestries, its roots in China and how it gained popularity around the world. From there I started designing my first wallpapers and it’s grown ever since. Each unique design is inspired by Italy, nature and history. I knew I wanted the wallpaper to be handmade with care, preserving the artisanal craft I’d learnt about but modernizing it to make the process vegan, sustainable and free from solvents and pollutants. I also wanted to ensure that my designs were accessible to all and that there was no need for a professional – they’re all easy to hang and remove!” – Andrea Galiè

You can learn more about Wallpapers4Beginners on their website and on Instagram and Facebook, and you can buy their beautiful papers on Etsy.