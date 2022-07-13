Recently, YouTube recommended a contemporary dance video, and I was positively enraptured. It’s a duet choreographed and danced by Northumberland native Connor Scott (and a friend whose name I wasn’t able to find). Scott won the 2015 BBC Young Dancer competition as a wildcard entry, and it launched his future in dance in a big way.

Thanks to the BBC competition, Scott was offered a place at Rambert School. He was the recipient of a Wingate Fellowship from the Harold Higham Wingate Foundation which paid for his schooling. Though he came from somewhat humble beginnings, Scott’s family recognized his passion for dance early, and encouraged him to pursue it.

“I began ballroom and Latin from the age of three and absolutely loved it – especially competing. At age ten I was performing in my local dance school’s annual showcase and the presenter of the showcase suggested I audition for the CAT scheme at Dance City in Newcastle. I took her advice, auditioned and gained a place. I wasn’t keen at first – I had no experience of ballet and contemporary at all and it felt like an unnatural way to move. After a year or so I became hooked and I’ve never looked back!” – Interview with Connor Scott by Rambert School

Scott graduated in 2018, and began winning choreography competitions across Europe including the International Competition for Choreographers Hannover. His choreography and performance for that competition is an absolute joy to watch. He’s such an amazing visual storyteller, it’s no surprise that he’s out there winning competitions!

You can follow Connor Scott on Instagram and YouTube.