The Best of the Best

Known as the oldest and most celebrated choir in South Africa, the Stellenbosch University Choir is knocking my socks off today! Listening to them, it’s no surprise they’re currently ranked number 1 on the Interkultur World Ranking List of the top 1000 international choirs.

It’s a staggeringly-large choir, but their performances are incredibly tight. Conductor Andre van der Merwe is a very talented guy. What an herculean effort it must be to coordinate that many performers!

You can hear all of the Stellenbosch University Choir’s lovely music on their website and YouTube channel, and you can follow them on Instagram and Facebook.