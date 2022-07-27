The Best of the Best

Known as the oldest and most celebrated choir in South Africa, the Stellenbosch University Choir is knocking my socks off today! Listening to them, it’s no surprise they’re currently ranked number 1 on the Interkultur World Ranking List of the top 1000 international choirs.
It’s a staggeringly-large choir, but their performances are incredibly tight. Conductor Andre van der Merwe is a very talented guy. What an herculean effort it must be to coordinate that many performers!
You can hear all of the Stellenbosch University Choir’s lovely music on their website and YouTube channel, and you can follow them on Instagram and Facebook.
July 27, 2022 at 7:03 am
I sent Donna an email this AM. Hope she see’s it. What beautiful voices. What a great blend. I added another YouTube subscription. Hal
July 27, 2022 at 12:20 pm
Thanks for the email. Pentatonix is one of my faves. I wrote about them in 2016, 2017, and 2018!
July 27, 2022 at 1:57 pm
I just found them today – Hal
July 27, 2022 at 3:32 pm
You are in for a treat!
July 27, 2022 at 10:28 am
What amzaing voices! To see an interracial choir from a previously apartheid country singing together gives me hope for America.
July 27, 2022 at 12:20 pm
I had that same thought!
July 27, 2022 at 5:35 pm
Me too. And to hear them singing in language and /loving/ it. Simply inspiring.
July 27, 2022 at 12:42 pm
Just can’t get any better. Wonderful group. thanks.
July 27, 2022 at 3:31 pm
I thought you’d like them!
