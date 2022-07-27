My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The Best of the Best

by 9 Comments

Known as the oldest and most celebrated choir in South Africa, the Stellenbosch University Choir is knocking my socks off today! Listening to them, it’s no surprise they’re currently ranked number 1 on the Interkultur World Ranking List of the top 1000 international choirs.

It’s a staggeringly-large choir, but their performances are incredibly tight. Conductor Andre van der Merwe is a very talented guy. What an herculean effort it must be to coordinate that many performers!

You can hear all of the Stellenbosch University Choir’s lovely music on their website and YouTube channel, and you can follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

9 thoughts on “The Best of the Best

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    July 27, 2022 at 7:03 am

    I sent Donna an email this AM. Hope she see’s it. What beautiful voices. What a great blend. I added another YouTube subscription. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. isaiah46ministries
    July 27, 2022 at 10:28 am

    What amzaing voices! To see an interracial choir from a previously apartheid country singing together gives me hope for America.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    July 27, 2022 at 12:42 pm

    Just can’t get any better. Wonderful group. thanks.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.