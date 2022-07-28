Etsomnia™ 346: Shark Week

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

It’s shark week on the Discovery Channel, so it seemed fitting that we’d join in the fun. The timing is especially on the nosey because in NY, we’ve had more than a week of 90+ degree weather BUT WE CAN’T GO IN THE OCEAN BECAUSE SHARKS. Toothy bastards. How did they know?

Terrible dad-type shark jokes courtesy of the internet.

That’s gorgeous, though I think it would be better in a public space with higher ceilings… By ConstantinosGreece

As slippers go, these are actually kind of cute! By MindfulShine

What did the shark get on his science exam?

A Sea-minus!

True story. By LegendaryApparelShop

Why did the Great White shark cross the Great Barrier Reef?

To get to the other tide!

I’m not mad about shark-shaped guest soaps, but WHY ARE THEY IN A COCKTAIL? I loath alcohol abuse. By AJsweetsoap

What’s a shark’s favorite meal?

Fish and ships.

Much better. This is clearly soap. Murdery, murdery soap. By MoonShineSuds

What’s a shark’s favorite type of sandwich?

Peanut butter and jellyfish!

I’ll bet you didn’t expect to find a shark cage on Etsy! By PECindustrial

Give it a minute. You’ll get it… By DynamicWorkshop

I would love to see a great white shark before I die. Just not RIGHT before I die.

Not a terrible idea. By MainStreetTeesUS

What kind of fish performs operations on sick sharks?

A sturgeon!

Yikes! Sold by FloridaFossilFinds

I definitely didn’t expect this search to turn up anything stylish and yummy! By SurfRiderStickers

What happens when you combine a cow and a shark?

I don’t know, but I’m not going to try milking it!

Some people really love a theme… By MegansCreationsUS

What happened when the shark got famous?

He became a starfish.

I know a LOT of people who’d love this! By ShanyoTaciakDesign

Where do country music loving sharks vacation?

In Gnashville!

Here it is, folks. The Jackalope of the ocean…

Bath bomb. Seems like you’re going to need a bigger tub… By IvyMoonBodyCare

Pretend you are on a boat surrounded by sharks. How do you survive?

You stop pretending.

Shark week is rife with dad joke potential. By BeeveeCo

And my favorite shark joke of all time:

Why do the Sharks live in the ocean and not in the sky?

Because the sky is Jets territory!