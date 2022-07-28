Etsomnia™ 346: Shark Week

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
It’s shark week on the Discovery Channel, so it seemed fitting that we’d join in the fun. The timing is especially on the nosey because in NY, we’ve had more than a week of 90+ degree weather BUT WE CAN’T GO IN THE OCEAN BECAUSE SHARKS. Toothy bastards. How did they know?
Terrible dad-type shark jokes courtesy of the internet.
For more Etsy fun, check out all my Etsomnia™ posts!
What did the shark get on his science exam?
A Sea-minus!
Why did the Great White shark cross the Great Barrier Reef?
To get to the other tide!
What’s a shark’s favorite meal?
Fish and ships.
What’s a shark’s favorite type of sandwich?
Peanut butter and jellyfish!
I would love to see a great white shark before I die. Just not RIGHT before I die.
What kind of fish performs operations on sick sharks?
A sturgeon!
What happens when you combine a cow and a shark?
I don’t know, but I’m not going to try milking it!
What happened when the shark got famous?
He became a starfish.
Where do country music loving sharks vacation?
In Gnashville!
Pretend you are on a boat surrounded by sharks. How do you survive?
You stop pretending.
And my favorite shark joke of all time:
Why do the Sharks live in the ocean and not in the sky?
Because the sky is Jets territory!
July 28, 2022 at 6:43 am
Super Cute! Started the day with a big smile. Hal
LikeLiked by 2 people
July 28, 2022 at 9:43 am
Lots of fun stuff this week!
LikeLike
July 28, 2022 at 9:34 am
Just stay out of the water.
LikeLiked by 2 people
July 28, 2022 at 9:44 am
I am a water baby. I don’t WANT to stay out of the water…
LikeLiked by 1 person
July 28, 2022 at 9:56 am
I’ve just read there is a jump in shark sightings every where …careful
LikeLiked by 2 people
July 28, 2022 at 9:57 am
I’m not going in the ocean. I just WANT to.
LikeLiked by 1 person
July 28, 2022 at 1:10 pm
I love that bar of soap, but not gonna wash with the ‘blood’ part.
LikeLiked by 1 person
July 28, 2022 at 1:40 pm
“The Jackalope of the ocean” made me just about schnarf my hot tea. Hysterical.
My 15 year old and I are pretty obsessed with all things shark. A few years ago, he got really into the 1916 shark attacks so we went on a tour of all of the relevant spots and visited the graves. I will have to add a few of these items to my favourites as potential gifts for him.
I hope you are enjoying your time at the beach despite the sharks asserting their ownership of the sea.
LikeLiked by 1 person