From the Depths

Dadaatolye

While doing my research for yesterday’s Shark Week version of Etsomnia™, I came across a piece by Samil Demirel, A.K.A. Dadaatolye, and I knew he deserved his own post. This Turkish artist combines natural-edged wood with gorgeous tiny sculptures and water-hued resin to create frozen-in-time slices of underwater life that I think are going to stick with me for a long time. They’re a bit out of my budget, but I might need to save up for one. Now the challenge is how to choose?

I find it really incredible how much the raw-edged wood he uses so perfectly mimics the ocean floor. How did he ever think of that? I think they would make especially thoughtful gifts for divers. I love how his sculptures capture the peace and tranquility of the deep ocean. I really should have been a diver!

You can see all of the inspiring Dadaatoyle pieces by Samil Demirel in his Etsy shop and on Instagram.