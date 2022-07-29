My OBT

From the Depths

by

Dadaatolye

While doing my research for yesterday’s Shark Week version of Etsomnia™, I came across a piece by Samil Demirel, A.K.A. Dadaatolye, and I knew he deserved his own post. This Turkish artist combines natural-edged wood with gorgeous tiny sculptures and water-hued resin to create frozen-in-time slices of underwater life that I think are going to stick with me for a long time. They’re a bit out of my budget, but I might need to save up for one. Now the challenge is how to choose?

I find it really incredible how much the raw-edged wood he uses so perfectly mimics the ocean floor. How did he ever think of that? I think they would make especially thoughtful gifts for divers. I love how his sculptures capture the peace and tranquility of the deep ocean. I really should have been a diver!

You can see all of the inspiring Dadaatoyle pieces by Samil Demirel in his Etsy shop and on Instagram.

2 thoughts on “From the Depths

  1. janhaltn
    July 29, 2022 at 7:20 am

    What beautiful art/work. I agree the wood he uses really adds to the item. The combo makes them outstanding. Hal

  2. bcparkison
    July 29, 2022 at 10:39 am

    Yes…Some of us should have taken up diving.

