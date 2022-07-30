Repost: The Fancy Hamster

2/20/19: Today, we’re exploring the world of
muskrat hamster love with the darling watercolor paintings by Japanese artist Gotte. The young artist’s muse is his pet, Sukeroku, and his art imagines what the little creature does with her day. It’s not uncommon in Japanese art and pop culture to anthropomorphize pets, so this art doesn’t come as a big surprise. What did surprise me, though is how charming I found Gotte’s illustrations. He really is very talented!
I think Sukeroku and Gotte deserve their own children’s book. I’d certainly buy it for the kids in my life!
You can follow the adventures of Sukeroku on Gotte’s website, and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
All images property of Gotte.
July 30, 2022 at 7:07 am
You had go at least smile if you looked at this today. Super CUTE – I was right, the average life span of a hamster is 24 to 36 months. Guess that is why I stopped having one as a pet. I get attached and I wake up one morningy and my cute, friendly hamster is dead. YUCK — Hal
LikeLike
July 30, 2022 at 7:39 am
I LOVE these!!
LikeLiked by 1 person