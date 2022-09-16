My OBT

Repost: The Michelangelo of Miniatures

11/5/18: Chris Toledo is widely known as a miniaturist and “professional perfectionist.” He’s so meticulous, in fact, that his miniature mansion took two years to complete, as long as the full-sized versions would. Ironically, Toledo himself lives in L.A. in a tiny apartment with barely enough room for the artist and his art.

The son of a man who makes his living restoring Los Angeles’s grand homes, Toledo was interested in his father’s work, but couldn’t see himself becoming a laborer. Then one day, in a doctor’s waiting room, the boy flipped through an issue of Nutshell News, a magazine for miniaturists, and the mini-bug bit him.

“I was amazed. I didn’t know what it was, but I wanted to do just that.”

He spent the next few months building, then furnishing his first miniature, made from a kit. Then he built another. And another. His mother hoped he would pursue architecture, but she wasn’t unhappy with the teensy path he’s chosen.

Dubbed Casa California, Toledo’s most recent effort is a Spanish Revival inspired by a Bob Villa project he saw on television. The Casa comes complete with hand-crafted balconies, vaulted ceilings, and Art Deco-style furniture. Featuring a roof made of 6,000 individual hand-painted, laser-etched tiles, hand-drawn stained-glass windows,  a beautiful, 1920s bathroom worthy of Architectural Digest, and a (tiny) chef’s kitchen, the house would make even the fussiest Los Angelenos proud.

You can follow the very talented Toledo on his website and on Instagram and Facebook.

All images property of Chris Toledo.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

9 thoughts on “Repost: The Michelangelo of Miniatures

Leave a comment

  1. swallowridge2
    September 16, 2022 at 6:42 am

    His work is immaculate! I am following on Insta now.

  2. TWF
    September 16, 2022 at 7:54 am

    Wow—love miniatures. I have a dollhouse but my creativity and craftsmanship is just a fraction of his. This post inspires me to do some “remodeling” on my dollhouse.
    Some of my favorite accessories for my dollhouse are some miniature vintage ladies hats.
    If there are any miniature fans near the Chicago area, the Art Institute has the Thorne miniature rooms and the Museum of Science and Industry has Colleen Moore’s Fairy Castle. If you haven’t seen them they are definitely worth the trip.

  3. bcparkison
    September 16, 2022 at 9:04 am

    Now you know I am loving his work. I just have hard time getting my head around how it is done.

  4. janhaltn
    September 16, 2022 at 9:06 am

    Can’t find enough beautiful words to describe how beautiul his work is. I wonder how it makes some of the material and from what? The tiolets etc look so real. Ok, everything looks real. Hal

  5. ChrisLomaka
    September 16, 2022 at 1:02 pm

    those are awesome! so many details to translate down to such a small scale

