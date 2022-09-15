Repost: Etsomnia™ Volume XX: Bad Gift Edition

et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. the surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered in one’s sleep. “Thanks, I’d rather just have coal.”

12/11/14: When I was researching my holiday gift guide, I kept coming across gift suggestions that were so awesome in their awfulness, so bodacious in their badness, so colossal in their crappiness (somebody stop me!), I just had to share. Everything that appears below either has the word “gift” in the title or is included in Etsy’s gift ideas section. I should mention that many, many of the items in their gift section were clever and lovely and desirable. However, there were still a few doozies for me to play with.

As usual, links to the items for sale appear below each picture. For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts.