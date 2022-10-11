Animal Funnies

One of my most favorite Insta accounts, OpenlyGayAnimals, recently posted the Tweet above, and I just had to find out more about the writer. He turns out to be Ferris Jabr, an award-winning science writer and journalist whose work has appeared in The New York Times Magazine, The New Yorker, The Atlantic, National Geographic, and many other august publications.
All of his posts are utterly fascinating, but I think when he exercises his sciency sense of humor that he really shines. There is one downside to his fee, though. I started really combing through all his fascinating posts, and I suspect if anyone can turn me vegetarian, it’s Ferris Jabr. Crap.
You can follow the very talented Ferris Jabr on his website and on Instagram and Twitter.
October 11, 2022 at 7:48 am
These are fantastic.
October 11, 2022 at 9:17 am
The cattail one is still in my head. I keep having to go back to it to see that video.
October 11, 2022 at 9:32 am
And the think at first stage they are eatable.
October 11, 2022 at 9:00 am
Jayzus I laughed my ass off from corndog mattress store.
October 11, 2022 at 9:17 am
Right? So clever!
October 11, 2022 at 9:48 am
Hilarious! I’m definitely following his Insta now!
