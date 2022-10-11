My OBT

One of my most favorite Insta accounts, OpenlyGayAnimals, recently posted the Tweet above, and I just had to find out more about the writer. He turns out to be Ferris Jabr, an award-winning science writer and journalist whose work has appeared in The New York Times Magazine, The New Yorker, The Atlantic, National Geographic, and many other august publications.

All of his posts are utterly fascinating, but I think when he exercises his sciency sense of humor that he really shines. There is one downside to his fee, though. I started really combing through all his fascinating posts, and I suspect if anyone can turn me vegetarian, it’s Ferris Jabr. Crap.

You can follow the very talented Ferris Jabr on his website and on Instagram and Twitter.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “Animal Funnies

  1. lois
    October 11, 2022 at 7:48 am

    These are fantastic.

  2. donnagentry
    October 11, 2022 at 9:00 am

    Jayzus I laughed my ass off from corndog mattress store.

  3. swallowridge2
    October 11, 2022 at 9:48 am

    Hilarious! I’m definitely following his Insta now!

