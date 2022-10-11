Animal Funnies

One of my most favorite Insta accounts, OpenlyGayAnimals, recently posted the Tweet above, and I just had to find out more about the writer. He turns out to be Ferris Jabr, an award-winning science writer and journalist whose work has appeared in The New York Times Magazine, The New Yorker, The Atlantic, National Geographic, and many other august publications.

All of his posts are utterly fascinating, but I think when he exercises his sciency sense of humor that he really shines. There is one downside to his fee, though. I started really combing through all his fascinating posts, and I suspect if anyone can turn me vegetarian, it’s Ferris Jabr. Crap.

You can follow the very talented Ferris Jabr on his website and on Instagram and Twitter.

Some of the most remarkable and important events in the history of life involve one kind of organism fusing with another



Scientists now believe that cattails evolved through a unique biological merger in which a corn dog swallowed a mattress storepic.twitter.com/zVd1Poec52 — Ferris Jabr (@ferrisjabr) March 25, 2022

They were an itsy bitsy duck face kissy yellow polka dot cube fishy https://t.co/SkK1ts8i9Y — Ferris Jabr (@ferrisjabr) June 15, 2022

Conventional Wisdom: One of the key differences btwn animals and plants is that most animals are highly mobile, whereas plants typically stay rooted in place. You'll never see, like, a massive herd of migrating plants lol that would be absurd



Tumbleweeds:pic.twitter.com/HneflSFvi7 — Ferris Jabr (@ferrisjabr) January 3, 2022

Scientists have determined that a mini black hole resides at the center of each of these flowers, which dramatically enhances the plant’s ability to absorb sunlight, but has the unfortunate side effect of warping unsuspecting pollinators to an alternate dimension pic.twitter.com/m2SgQDq94z — Ferris Jabr (@ferrisjabr) June 17, 2022

BREAKING: World's cetaceans announce new social media platform, Flippr. It's similar to Twitter, but it's owned and managed by an alliance of whales, dolphins, and porpoises. To join, humans must befriend an eel, outwit an octopus, and be judged pure of heart by Poseidon. — Ferris Jabr (@ferrisjabr) April 25, 2022

Happy Father's Day to all the pregnant male seahorses nurturing their offspring in the small sheltered sea of their brood pouch before eventually belly sneezing hundreds to thousands of spectral fry into the world at largepic.twitter.com/16KkIhRIOE — Ferris Jabr (@ferrisjabr) June 19, 2022

On today’s episode of DAYS OF OUR HIVES, a scandalous tale of Hymenopteran deception in a seemingly ordinary backyard—a tale packed with pollen, parasitism, and…pottery? You won’t beelieve your compound eyes 🧵 pic.twitter.com/zpqYlHiVlx — Ferris Jabr (@ferrisjabr) September 3, 2022