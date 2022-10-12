My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Too Cute to Eat

by 5 Comments

Pobot

I thought it had finally happened. I was convinced that I’d finally found food too cute to eat. After a little research, though, I was relieved to hear that nobody is eating them. Created by Japanese artist Pobot, these are squee-worthy little clay sculptures that only look like food.

The miniature sculptures combine Kawaii-level cute animals with realistic-looking desserts, and I hate that I can’t get my hands on one! Apparently, you can only purchase them if you live in Japan. I guess we’ll just have to be content with oohing and aahing over their social media.

You can follow Pobot in their shop on Minnie and on Instagram and Twitter.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Too Cute to Eat

Leave a comment

  1. Penny Wilson Writes
    October 12, 2022 at 6:06 am

    oh my gosh! These are amazing! ❤

    Like

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    October 12, 2022 at 7:25 am

    WordPress decided that I was no longer following Donna. So i missed the last two days. With that said, I had to laugh out loud today. My grandmother, who raised me, taught me as a very young lad, not to “play with your food” but but they are so cute and I just want to play with them!!! – Hal

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    October 12, 2022 at 9:24 am

    Cute ..yes…and very well done …but what in the world do you do with them?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.