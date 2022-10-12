I thought it had finally happened. I was convinced that I’d finally found food too cute to eat. After a little research, though, I was relieved to hear that nobody is eating them. Created by Japanese artist Pobot, these are squee-worthy little clay sculptures that only look like food.
The miniature sculptures combine Kawaii-level cute animals with realistic-looking desserts, and I hate that I can’t get my hands on one! Apparently, you can only purchase them if you live in Japan. I guess we’ll just have to be content with oohing and aahing over their social media.
You can follow Pobot in their shop on Minnie and on Instagram and Twitter.
October 12, 2022 at 6:06 am
oh my gosh! These are amazing! ❤
October 12, 2022 at 7:25 am
WordPress decided that I was no longer following Donna. So i missed the last two days. With that said, I had to laugh out loud today. My grandmother, who raised me, taught me as a very young lad, not to “play with your food” but but they are so cute and I just want to play with them!!! – Hal
October 12, 2022 at 8:44 am
How could you not? Extraordinarily cute and they hardly look like food anymore.
October 12, 2022 at 9:24 am
Cute ..yes…and very well done …but what in the world do you do with them?
October 12, 2022 at 9:24 am
Maybe pocket pal?
