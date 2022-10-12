Pobot

I thought it had finally happened. I was convinced that I’d finally found food too cute to eat. After a little research, though, I was relieved to hear that nobody is eating them. Created by Japanese artist Pobot, these are squee-worthy little clay sculptures that only look like food.

The miniature sculptures combine Kawaii-level cute animals with realistic-looking desserts, and I hate that I can’t get my hands on one! Apparently, you can only purchase them if you live in Japan. I guess we’ll just have to be content with oohing and aahing over their social media.

You can follow Pobot in their shop on Minnie and on Instagram and Twitter.