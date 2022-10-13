My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 350: Ugly

by 5 Comments

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Etsy is full of beautiful things. But as we’ve learned from the last 249 episodes of Etsomnia, it’s also got more than its share of ugly. Sure, some of it is deliberate, some of it is meant as a joke, and some of it is at least self-aware, but much of it is just a case of terrible taste. And even once you take out the items that are meant to be ugly, you’re left with quite a load of items.

Blinged-out (chinless) Benjamin Franklin. Is there really a market for this thing?
Genuine “upcycled” LV leather. (pause for eyeroll)
Remember, parents: terrible taste starts early!
Question: How do you make granny squares sexy?
Answer: I don’t know, but this ain’t it. (And neither is this. Or this.)
Is it just me, or does the seat appear to be upholstered in this?
Why yes, this is a necklace made of candy-colored dentures! Why do you ask?
“Femme Fatale” hat for when you’re planning on getting drunk and are worried the house party you’re attending won’t have suitably silly lampshades to wear.
Ermine taxidermy slap bracelet. NOW, I’ve seen everything.
“Funky beaded desk chair.” Perhaps they’re trying to get people to stand more. On the bright side, I found an equally unusable table to match
From the Etsy 2022 Swamp Wear Collection.
Ugly Christmas sweater missing something? How about dressing it up with this tragic, dirty-looking brooch? (Is that dental floss???)
My mother used to say “You shouldn’t stick your tongue out unless you’re prepared to lose it.”
A throwback to the days when brides kind of hated their bridesmaids…
I’m just going to leave this “All-Seeing Lemon” right here.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 350: Ugly

Leave a comment

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    October 13, 2022 at 6:15 am

    I literally almost choked on my tea when I saw the taxidermy slap bracelet. That is horribly hysterical. What impresses me with this diverse array of wonders is how much skill and effort is involved in the creation of some of them (chihuahua purse, eyeball lemon). Also, I am pretty sure I know someone who would swoon over that fussy, primped out baby car seat. Judder.

  2. LVital7019
    October 13, 2022 at 8:08 am

    Same as Laura’s comment above… but for that all-seeing lemon(???) WHAT in the ever-loving………!!?? :O

  3. lois
    October 13, 2022 at 8:48 am

    **opens up fruit bin in fridge. Sees lemons. Quickly slams fridge door.** What in the heck??!!

  4. janhaltn
    October 13, 2022 at 9:59 am

    I tried really hard to find something that I like about today’s post, finaly gave up. Hal

  5. ChrisLomaka
    October 13, 2022 at 11:36 am

    i was loving that fancy chair until i scrolled down far enough to see the seat.

