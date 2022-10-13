Etsomnia™ 350: Ugly

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Etsy is full of beautiful things. But as we’ve learned from the last 249 episodes of Etsomnia, it’s also got more than its share of ugly. Sure, some of it is deliberate, some of it is meant as a joke, and some of it is at least self-aware, but much of it is just a case of terrible taste. And even once you take out the items that are meant to be ugly, you’re left with quite a load of items.

Blinged-out (chinless) Benjamin Franklin. Is there really a market for this thing?

Genuine “upcycled” LV leather. (pause for eyeroll)

Remember, parents: terrible taste starts early!

Question: How do you make granny squares sexy?

Answer: I don’t know, but this ain’t it. (And neither is this. Or this.)

Is it just me, or does the seat appear to be upholstered in this?

Why yes, this is a necklace made of candy-colored dentures! Why do you ask?

“Femme Fatale” hat for when you’re planning on getting drunk and are worried the house party you’re attending won’t have suitably silly lampshades to wear.

Ermine taxidermy slap bracelet. NOW, I’ve seen everything.

“Funky beaded desk chair.” Perhaps they’re trying to get people to stand more. On the bright side, I found an equally unusable table to match…

From the Etsy 2022 Swamp Wear Collection.

Ugly Christmas sweater missing something? How about dressing it up with this tragic, dirty-looking brooch? (Is that dental floss???)

My mother used to say “You shouldn’t stick your tongue out unless you’re prepared to lose it.”

A throwback to the days when brides kind of hated their bridesmaids…

I’m just going to leave this “All-Seeing Lemon” right here.