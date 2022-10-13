Etsomnia™ 350: Ugly

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Etsy is full of beautiful things. But as we’ve learned from the last 249 episodes of Etsomnia, it’s also got more than its share of ugly. Sure, some of it is deliberate, some of it is meant as a joke, and some of it is at least self-aware, but much of it is just a case of terrible taste. And even once you take out the items that are meant to be ugly, you’re left with quite a load of items.
October 13, 2022 at 6:15 am
I literally almost choked on my tea when I saw the taxidermy slap bracelet. That is horribly hysterical. What impresses me with this diverse array of wonders is how much skill and effort is involved in the creation of some of them (chihuahua purse, eyeball lemon). Also, I am pretty sure I know someone who would swoon over that fussy, primped out baby car seat. Judder.
October 13, 2022 at 8:08 am
Same as Laura’s comment above… but for that all-seeing lemon(???) WHAT in the ever-loving………!!?? :O
October 13, 2022 at 8:48 am
**opens up fruit bin in fridge. Sees lemons. Quickly slams fridge door.** What in the heck??!!
October 13, 2022 at 9:59 am
I tried really hard to find something that I like about today’s post, finaly gave up. Hal
October 13, 2022 at 11:36 am
i was loving that fancy chair until i scrolled down far enough to see the seat.
