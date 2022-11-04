Music is Medicine

Today’s marvelous discovery was recommended by The Widow’s Fables. This is the music of Dr. Elvis L. Francois, an orthopedic surgery resident at the Mayo Clinic. In addition to his already-impressive medical credentials, the good doctor also writes and records his own music, and it’s wonderful stuff!

Dr. Francois’s original music has a lovely, soothing quality, and something about his arrangements and voice remind me of my old fave, Howard Jones. And if popular music isn’t your thing, just skip down to the videos below where the Doc is wearing scrubs. There’s truly something here for everyone. What a lot of talent his lovely man possesses!

You can follow the lovely Doctor Elvis Francois on YouTube and on Instagram and Facebook.