What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Music is Medicine

by

Today’s marvelous discovery was recommended by The Widow’s Fables. This is the music of Dr. Elvis L. Francois, an orthopedic surgery resident at the Mayo Clinic. In addition to his already-impressive medical credentials, the good doctor also writes and records his own music, and it’s wonderful stuff!

Dr. Francois’s original music has a lovely, soothing quality, and something about his arrangements and voice remind me of my old fave, Howard Jones. And if popular music isn’t your thing, just skip down to the videos below where the Doc is wearing scrubs. There’s truly something here for everyone. What a lot of talent his lovely man possesses!

You can follow the lovely Doctor Elvis Francois on YouTube and on Instagram and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Music is Medicine

  1. janhaltn
    November 4, 2022 at 9:20 am

    Again, what a wondeful way to start the day. Totally enjoyed all if them an a few more I found n YouTube. Hal

    

    

