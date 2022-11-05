Repost: Shut Up and Dance With Me!

11/5/22: We’re going to try this again. 3 out of 4 of our planned vacations this year have gone pear-shaped. Throwing caution (and possibly reason) to the wind, we’re once again trying to head out for a (hopefully) relaxing beach week. Light a candle for us that nothing derails this one. We truly NEED this vacation.
In spite of the year we’ve had, I’m excited!
6/27/15: Vacation!!!!!!
November 5, 2022 at 7:39 am
I love the song and the video! Wishing you the best for your beach trip!
November 5, 2022 at 10:19 am
Thank you! Fingers crossed!
November 5, 2022 at 7:56 am
I am sending you good vibes and hope this vacation works. Ok, I also enjoyed the dance. Great way to start the day. Hal
November 5, 2022 at 10:19 am
Thank you my dear!
November 5, 2022 at 9:30 am
Love! Love Love! Get out there and vacation!!
November 5, 2022 at 10:20 am
Yes, ma’am!
November 5, 2022 at 10:02 am
Yes!! Happy vacay! 😎🏖🧘♀️🍹
November 5, 2022 at 10:20 am
Thanks, Tracy!
November 5, 2022 at 12:45 pm
I’m game but not sure how long I could keep up with these dancers….Enjoy the weekend…or how ever long.
