Repost: Shut Up and Dance With Me!

11/5/22: We’re going to try this again. 3 out of 4 of our planned vacations this year have gone pear-shaped. Throwing caution (and possibly reason) to the wind, we’re once again trying to head out for a (hopefully) relaxing beach week. Light a candle for us that nothing derails this one. We truly NEED this vacation.

In spite of the year we’ve had, I’m excited!

6/27/15: Vacation!!!!!!

  1. swallowridge2
    November 5, 2022 at 7:39 am

    I love the song and the video! Wishing you the best for your beach trip!

  2. janhaltn
    November 5, 2022 at 7:56 am

    I am sending you good vibes and hope this vacation works. Ok, I also enjoyed the dance. Great way to start the day. Hal

  3. lois
    November 5, 2022 at 9:30 am

    Love! Love Love! Get out there and vacation!!

  4. Tracy
    November 5, 2022 at 10:02 am

    Yes!! Happy vacay! 😎🏖🧘‍♀️🍹

  5. bcparkison
    November 5, 2022 at 12:45 pm

    I’m game but not sure how long I could keep up with these dancers….Enjoy the weekend…or how ever long.

