Up Close Klimt

Hall Des Lumières

Have you ever wanted to step into a painting? I know I have. Inspired by their wildly-successful digital art exhibition spaces in Paris and Bordeaux, Culturespaces Digital has taken over the Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank building in NYC to create a venue for immersive art experiences. The building is New York’s oldest savings bank, and the space is truly inspiring. The Tribeca building’s first exhibit, Immersive Gustav Klimt, looks like a perfect inaugural event to showcase the unusual and memorable space.

Culturespaces is also pairing up with IMG to use the dramatic space to stage important cultural events including New York Fashion Week, and the Met’s famous Tutankhamun exhibit. Similar to the gorgeous immersive Van Gogh exhibit popular last year, the Klimt event covers every surface of the already-beautiful beaux arts space with the artist’s lush colors and Art Nouveau lines. I can’t wait to see this one in person!

You can learn more about Culturespaces on their website and you can follow the Hall Des Lumières New York on Instagram.

6 thoughts on “Up Close Klimt

  1. Sheree
    November 3, 2022 at 7:15 am

    I love these “exhibitions”

  2. bcparkison
    November 3, 2022 at 8:41 am

    Hmmm…could be fun or could make one dizzy.

  3. janhaltn
    November 3, 2022 at 8:48 am

    Not sure I really understand how it works. But, it was interesting to look at all of them. – Hal

