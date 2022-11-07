My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Bursts of Beauty

by 1 Comment

Richard Calmes
Richard Calmes

3/31/19: Widely known throughout the dance community, photographer Richard Calmes is famous not just for his glorious, action-filled pictures, but also for his easy manner and instant rapport with his subjects.

“Birds use their wings to fly because they do not know how to dance.”

-Zeynap Okcu via RichardCalmes.com

In 2005, Calmes was hired to take a publicity still as a favor for a regional pre-professional dance company. The photographer was instantly captivated by the dancers’ bodies and the amazing things they could do with them. Thus, his passion for dance photography was born.

You can see all of Richard Calmes’s glorious photography on his website and on Facebook and Instagram.

And now, my favorite thing: a behind-the-scenes video!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Repost: Bursts of Beauty

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    November 7, 2022 at 10:12 am

    This post had a link to “One Lucky 13-Year-Old’ pictures. They are as powerful as this are tooday. There is one picture in the 13-year old group and I continue to look at and wonder how it was done. Her foot is on the ground but the clothing remains way up in the air. Back to today. Donna know how to make me smile and she did a great job today. These pictures will be in my head in the rest of the day. In today’s world I always wonder if Photoshop or some software was used. But, I think these are pure camera. I am not going to get into the technical camera skills but he sure has made the camera great. THANKS – Hal

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.