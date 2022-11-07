Repost: Bursts of Beauty

3/31/19: Widely known throughout the dance community, photographer Richard Calmes is famous not just for his glorious, action-filled pictures, but also for his easy manner and instant rapport with his subjects.
“Birds use their wings to fly because they do not know how to dance.”-Zeynap Okcu via RichardCalmes.com
In 2005, Calmes was hired to take a publicity still as a favor for a regional pre-professional dance company. The photographer was instantly captivated by the dancers’ bodies and the amazing things they could do with them. Thus, his passion for dance photography was born.
You can see all of Richard Calmes’s glorious photography on his website and on Facebook and Instagram.
And now, my favorite thing: a behind-the-scenes video!
November 7, 2022 at 10:12 am
This post had a link to “One Lucky 13-Year-Old’ pictures. They are as powerful as this are tooday. There is one picture in the 13-year old group and I continue to look at and wonder how it was done. Her foot is on the ground but the clothing remains way up in the air. Back to today. Donna know how to make me smile and she did a great job today. These pictures will be in my head in the rest of the day. In today’s world I always wonder if Photoshop or some software was used. But, I think these are pure camera. I am not going to get into the technical camera skills but he sure has made the camera great. THANKS – Hal
