Repost: Bursts of Beauty

Richard Calmes

3/31/19: Widely known throughout the dance community, photographer Richard Calmes is famous not just for his glorious, action-filled pictures, but also for his easy manner and instant rapport with his subjects.

“Birds use their wings to fly because they do not know how to dance.” -Zeynap Okcu via RichardCalmes.com

In 2005, Calmes was hired to take a publicity still as a favor for a regional pre-professional dance company. The photographer was instantly captivated by the dancers’ bodies and the amazing things they could do with them. Thus, his passion for dance photography was born.

