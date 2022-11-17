My OBT

DCC: NOT Making the Team

4 Comments

YouTube can be a magical place. Yesterday, I stumbled upon the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ YouTube channel purely by accident. I was a cheerleader 1,000,000 years ago, so I thought it was worth a peek. The team actually holds open auditions, and the only requirements are that dancers are at least 18 (with no cap on age) and have a high school degree. I think that’s kind of wonderful! But when I realized they had a video compilation of their worst auditions was on their channel, I was 100% hooked.

They generously call is their “Most Chaotic Tryouts,” but they’re just as messy and awesome as you’d expect. It’s nearly as much fun as the American Idol audition shows to which I am so addicted. How the judges keep a straight face, I can’t imagine. At least we don’t have to keep our poker faces up? Enjoy!

You can follow the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ show Making the Team on on their YouTube Channel.

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    November 17, 2022 at 7:17 am

    There is not a stage in my life where I could have been an even slightly competent cheerleader. I, therefore, am being a bit of a hypocrite at being amused (and bemused) by these auditions. That said, I have better rhythm than several of them. The ones that most boggled my mind were the individuals who looked sour-faced and bored and could not put any energy into their moves. What did they think they were auditioning for?

  2. janhaltn
    November 17, 2022 at 9:04 am

    I needed a ‘pick me up’ today and this sure did it. Very enjoyable. Hal

  3. bcparkison
    November 17, 2022 at 9:21 am

    What ever rocks your boat but this is pitiful.

  4. lois
    November 17, 2022 at 10:17 am

    ‘Some were dance challenged’–the judges are hilarious.

