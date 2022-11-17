DCC: NOT Making the Team

YouTube can be a magical place. Yesterday, I stumbled upon the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ YouTube channel purely by accident. I was a cheerleader 1,000,000 years ago, so I thought it was worth a peek. The team actually holds open auditions, and the only requirements are that dancers are at least 18 (with no cap on age) and have a high school degree. I think that’s kind of wonderful! But when I realized they had a video compilation of their worst auditions was on their channel, I was 100% hooked.

They generously call is their “Most Chaotic Tryouts,” but they’re just as messy and awesome as you’d expect. It’s nearly as much fun as the American Idol audition shows to which I am so addicted. How the judges keep a straight face, I can’t imagine. At least we don’t have to keep our poker faces up? Enjoy!

You can follow the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ show Making the Team on on their YouTube Channel.