Sides Matter

Whether they’re old standbys or healthy alternatives or international additions, I think Thanksgiving side dishes are the best part of the holiday meal. I like turkey okay, but it’s really all the things that go with that make the dinner feel special to me. So I thought today, we’d explore some of the more tempting-looking (to me, at least) side dishes of all varieties.
Now it’s reader participation time. If you have a favorite recipe you’d like to share, or you’d like to weigh in on which are your favorites, I’d love to hear from you!
- Five Thanksgiving Sides in One Pan (as pictured above) from The Food Network
- Bacon Cheddar Skillet Cornbread from The Pioneer Woman
- Honey Butter Skillet Corn from Kitchen Fun With My 3 Sons
- Horseradish Mashed Potatoes from The Spruce Eats
- Truffle Mushroom Risotto from So Much Food
- Glazed Brown Sugar Carrots from Dinner at the Zoo
- Hasselback Potatoes from Kevin is Cooking
- Roasted Asparagus with Chive-Anchovy Butter from Eating Well
- Rotini with Artichoke Hearts & Cherry Tomatoes from Barilla
- Creamy Corn Casserole from Two Sisters Crafting
- Green Bean Casserole from Betty Crocker
- Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes from The Pioneer Woman
- Popovers from BellyFull
- Sauteed Mushrooms with Garlic Butter from Drive Me Hungry
- Crockpot Stuffing from Spend With Pennies
- Fresh Cranberry Orange Sauce from Once Upon a Chef
- Air Fryer Smashed Potatoes from With the Woodruffs
- Garlic Parmesan Roasted Brussels Sprouts from Eatwell 101
- Baked Gnocchi with Broccoli from The Modern Proper
November 18, 2022 at 8:11 am
I have been going back home for Thanksgiving because another family member was there also. She is no longer making the trip back so this year I am going to go back for Christmas and not Thanksgiving. I hope everything works out and I will be moved back home and there for all the holidays with the family. I will check out evrey link later. Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 18, 2022 at 10:05 am
Things change…..They just aren’t the same but we make the best of them. Of course all of the recipes look and read as good enough to eat but I have a stack of internet copied recipes that I probably will never use. Its a habit I need to break because the few I have tried don’t turn out as good to eat as the old family favorites.
LikeLike