Sides Matter

Photo from The Food Network Kitchen

Whether they’re old standbys or healthy alternatives or international additions, I think Thanksgiving side dishes are the best part of the holiday meal. I like turkey okay, but it’s really all the things that go with that make the dinner feel special to me. So I thought today, we’d explore some of the more tempting-looking (to me, at least) side dishes of all varieties.

Now it’s reader participation time. If you have a favorite recipe you’d like to share, or you’d like to weigh in on which are your favorites, I’d love to hear from you!

  1. janhaltn
    November 18, 2022 at 8:11 am

    I have been going back home for Thanksgiving because another family member was there also. She is no longer making the trip back so this year I am going to go back for Christmas and not Thanksgiving. I hope everything works out and I will be moved back home and there for all the holidays with the family. I will check out evrey link later. Hal

  2. bcparkison
    November 18, 2022 at 10:05 am

    Things change…..They just aren’t the same but we make the best of them. Of course all of the recipes look and read as good enough to eat but I have a stack of internet copied recipes that I probably will never use. Its a habit I need to break because the few I have tried don’t turn out as good to eat as the old family favorites.

