Repost: Going Paperless

Paperless Post

10/26/18: When Paperless Post approached me to write about their service, I admit I was a bit skeptical. I rather snootily informed them I would only post about their site if their wares really spoke to me. Honestly, I was kind of a jerk about it.

It’s true that for years now, when I’m having a party, I send all my invitations electronically, but surely no online service could be beautiful enough to include in my precious little blog, right? Wrong. Paperless Post has taken the concept of evites and the like to the next level. Not only do they have great invite designs and guest list organizational tools, they also offer electronic birthday cards, announcements, wedding invitations, and even holiday cards. HOLIDAY CARDS. Who does that? My mother would be horrified. I, however, found myself kind of digging them.

Unlike the other big evite companies, Paperless Post gets big-name designers to create their cards and announcements like Oscar de la Renta, Jonathan Adler, and Kate Spade, and the selection of designs is positively amazing. I could just kick myself! If I knew there were this many great options online, I could have saved myself a lot of misery in the card store, groaning and sighing and rolling my eyes every time I needed a card.

And listen to this: if you’re not ready to go entirely paperless, you can buy the same designs printed on actual paper at the Paper Source website. Which would allow you to send your less tech-savvy holiday card recipients (that’s right, Dad, I’m talking about you) the same cards you’re sending electronically to the rest of the list!

Go have a look around Paperless Post, and see why I’m so jazzed up. And Paperless Post peeps, I’m sorry I mean girled you.

All images property of Paperless Post, used with permission.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Repost: Going Paperless

  1. janhaltn
    November 20, 2022 at 9:11 am

    For the rirst time in the last 15 years I purchaced a box of Christmas cards. Don’t plan on mailing them, but hand deliver them. Will I do is next year all depends on how well it works this year. Their service is interesting – Hal

  2. bcparkison
    November 20, 2022 at 9:57 am

    Well…It is better than not sending at all.

  3. swallowridge2
    November 20, 2022 at 11:33 am

    I love the originality of their cards.

