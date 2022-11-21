My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Darling Cello

by

It’s hard to believe it’s already Thanksgiving week. How did that happen?

One of the daily joys for which I am most grateful is… drumroll, please… You! Yes, you wonderful folks. My sweet reader friends are a constant source of joy (and entertainment) for me, so today’s post is dedicated to you lovelies.

Today’s beautiful thing is a remarkable cellist recommended by our own darling Hal. Thank you, Hal! David Darling was a wonderful cellist/composer who passed in 2021. His musical compositions and peaceful arrangements have done wonders for my blood pressure and state of mind over the last few days, and I hope it does the same for you.

“David Darling played the cello the way Georgia O’Keefe painted mountains; decisive, delicate, and dedicated to his truth. He could play joy and grief at the same time, the way they occur in life.”

– Kate Munger

Darling won the 2010 Grammy for Best New Age Album, and his organization Music for People was widely acclaimed for helping people to learn self-expression using musical improvisation. His unusual teaching methods were even made the subject of a book, Return to Child.

You can follow David Darling’s work on his website and on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. You can also hear many of his compositions on the Curve Blue YouTube Channel.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Darling Cello

Leave a comment

  1. dawnkinster
    November 21, 2022 at 7:17 am

    Thank you for this. I have always loved cello, though I don’t play it. I DID get to ‘hug a cello’ a couple years ago. But today, the reason for the thank you is that I learned late last night that my band director (of our community band) had a stroke on Saturday and was taken by ambulance, leaving her cats behind. I have a key to her house, and I’m headed over there now to feed them. And I have the task of telling dozens of her students the news. Not to mention our community band. We have a concert scheduled for 2 weeks from last Friday. But that’s not important. She has a community, all of us, that love her. I liked the quote this man has on his website about music being personal to everyone…I’ll read and listen more later…have to go feed the cats.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    November 21, 2022 at 9:23 am

    These are so peaceful and I love the videos.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. lois
    November 21, 2022 at 9:37 am

    Hal–his music is beautiful–as are the videos.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. janhaltn
    November 21, 2022 at 11:03 am

    When I want just peace during a busy day, I play one of his YouTubes or one of his DVDs which I have six. Shut my eyes and just drift away. Happy everybody liked him. Hal

    Like

    Reply

