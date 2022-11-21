Darling Cello

It’s hard to believe it’s already Thanksgiving week. How did that happen?

One of the daily joys for which I am most grateful is… drumroll, please… You! Yes, you wonderful folks. My sweet reader friends are a constant source of joy (and entertainment) for me, so today’s post is dedicated to you lovelies.

Today’s beautiful thing is a remarkable cellist recommended by our own darling Hal. Thank you, Hal! David Darling was a wonderful cellist/composer who passed in 2021. His musical compositions and peaceful arrangements have done wonders for my blood pressure and state of mind over the last few days, and I hope it does the same for you.

“David Darling played the cello the way Georgia O’Keefe painted mountains; decisive, delicate, and dedicated to his truth. He could play joy and grief at the same time, the way they occur in life.” – Kate Munger

Darling won the 2010 Grammy for Best New Age Album, and his organization Music for People was widely acclaimed for helping people to learn self-expression using musical improvisation. His unusual teaching methods were even made the subject of a book, Return to Child.

You can follow David Darling’s work on his website and on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. You can also hear many of his compositions on the Curve Blue YouTube Channel.