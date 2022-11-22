If I didn’t already have Netflix, this trailer would have been the reason I subscribed. Honestly, I think Morgan Freeman could narrate security camera footage of an empty room and I’d watch it, but this documentary series looks so gorgeous, so fascinating, that I CAN. NOT. WAIT. Must see TV indeed.

The series combines eye-popping wildlife footage and “cosmic special effects” to illustrate how each of us is connected to each other, to our natural world, and to time and space. The six-part series from BBC Studios drops today, and I can tell you what I’ll be doing when I get home from work tonight!

“Narrated by Morgan Freeman, Our Universe brings audiences up close and personal with the most charismatic, iconic animals on Earth, from an Alaskan brown bear and her cubs; a hungry, hunting cheetah sprinting across the Serengeti; to an impossibly romantic love story between two penguins in the waters of the Southern Ocean. Interspersed with these stories is an even wilder tale, one that zooms out (or up?) 100 million miles and explores the celestial forces that set the stage for our entire solar system.” – Netflix.com

This is just the first in a series of upcoming Netflix nature-based documentaries. Next up, Morgan Freeman will narrate Life on Our Planet which will explore Earth the way it used to be. Then Richard Attenborough will be narrating the sequel Our Planet II, which will focus on why animals do what they do. Then comes Our Oceans, making a “deeper dive” (their joke, not mine) into the planet’s aquatic life. That will be followed by Our Living World focussing on Earth’s biology, wrapping up with the crown jewel (in my opinion, at least), Our Water World, which will focus on the planet’s water sources from large to small.

You can watch Our Universe on Netflix.com, and you can follow the media giant on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.