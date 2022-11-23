The Letter Writers

Letters Live

I miss letters. I used to love to receive and send letters to people in the days before the internet made everything easy and quick and impersonal. I’m also grateful to the internet since my handwriting has devolved to the point that were I to pen a letter to the police, I assume I’d be picked up on suspicion of being a serial killer. But I nonetheless miss real paper letters. Apparently, I’m not the only one.

The lovely folks responsible for the website Letters Live first introduced the world to their obsession with written communication at a live event in December of 2013 at the Tabernacle in London.

“Inspired by Shaun Usher’s international best-selling Letters of Note series and Simon Garfield’s To the Letter, Letters Live is a live celebration of the enduring power of literary correspondence. Each show always features a completely different array of great performers, reading remarkable letters written over the centuries and from around the world. One of the joys of Letters Live is that one never knows who is going to take to the stage or what letter they are going to bring alive.” – About Letters Live

Bringing to life letters from bth famous figures including Elvis Presley, Kurt Vonnegut, and Charlotte Bronte and from some very talented everyday folks, the recorded readings feature wonderful performances from all kinds of well-known actors and icons. From the profound to the puerile to the profane, the letters are all enjoyable in one way or another, and I feel like I’ve learned something from each of them. For those of you not fond of profanity, I recommend you give the last recording a miss.

You can follow the hilarious Letters Live on their website and on YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.