The Letter Writers

I miss letters. I used to love to receive and send letters to people in the days before the internet made everything easy and quick and impersonal. I’m also grateful to the internet since my handwriting has devolved to the point that were I to pen a letter to the police, I assume I’d be picked up on suspicion of being a serial killer. But I nonetheless miss real paper letters. Apparently, I’m not the only one.
The lovely folks responsible for the website Letters Live first introduced the world to their obsession with written communication at a live event in December of 2013 at the Tabernacle in London.
“Inspired by Shaun Usher’s international best-selling Letters of Note series and Simon Garfield’s To the Letter, Letters Live is a live celebration of the enduring power of literary correspondence. Each show always features a completely different array of great performers, reading remarkable letters written over the centuries and from around the world. One of the joys of Letters Live is that one never knows who is going to take to the stage or what letter they are going to bring alive.”– About Letters Live
Bringing to life letters from bth famous figures including Elvis Presley, Kurt Vonnegut, and Charlotte Bronte and from some very talented everyday folks, the recorded readings feature wonderful performances from all kinds of well-known actors and icons. From the profound to the puerile to the profane, the letters are all enjoyable in one way or another, and I feel like I’ve learned something from each of them. For those of you not fond of profanity, I recommend you give the last recording a miss.
November 23, 2022 at 8:28 am
I LOVE letters. My mom used to write to HER mom once a week…postcards (because postage was cheaper and back then a few cents made a difference in our family budget), her writing becoming smaller and smaller, words going up the side of the postcard as she ran out of room. She had 4 kids so I imagine there was lots of stuff to tell grandma every week. When I went to college she wrote me every week too. I was one of only a few kids on my dorm floor that got a letter every week. I wish I had kept them. These days I still communicate by writing letters with me high school band director. He doesn’t have a computer, hates email etc…so this is our only option. Sometimes I wish he had email, it would be easier…but on the other hand I always smile when I open the mailbox here and there’s an envelope from him. A few years ago I participated in someone’s campaign for letter writing by writing to one person a week for some period of time. People were happy to receive a real letter…but I only got one real letter in return.
November 23, 2022 at 12:11 pm
That’s very sweet about your high school band director. I, too, wish I had kept the written letters and postcards I got from my parents. It’s just hard to imagine when you receive something like that, especially at a young age, that someday it will all be gone.
November 23, 2022 at 11:32 am
Letter writing was Jan’s job. But I did enjoy listing to today’s post. Good stuff. Hal
November 23, 2022 at 12:11 pm
They’re really fun!
