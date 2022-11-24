Happy Thanksgiving, all! Here’s some wonderful vintage Thanksgiving music from our friends at Yesterday Today to get your day started. Hope everyone has a great day whether you’re celebrating or not!
To quote Bing Crosby, I’ve got plenty to be thankful for!
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
November 24, 2022 at 10:15 am
Donna found another one that knocks it out of the Park. Really great dancing. For those in the States, Happy Thanksgiving. Hal
