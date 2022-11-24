My OBT

Vintage Thanksgiving

Happy Thanksgiving, all! Here’s some wonderful vintage Thanksgiving music from our friends at Yesterday Today to get your day started. Hope everyone has a great day whether you’re celebrating or not!

To quote Bing Crosby, I’ve got plenty to be thankful for!

  1. janhaltn
    November 24, 2022 at 10:15 am

    Donna found another one that knocks it out of the Park. Really great dancing. For those in the States, Happy Thanksgiving. Hal

