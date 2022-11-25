Absurdities

These are the amazing digital collages by the French creative agency, Les Créatonautes. Their Instagram is full of fascinating, skillfully-executed, creative mashups. They’re not all animals and food, but those subjects are definitely my favorites!
“The world is in permanent change, it is in a transformation. This transformation, often invisible, sometimes unexpected, is inevitable. Living organisms, landscapes, technologies, societies: everything changes constantly, at different rates. From this observation we decided to transform the world in our own way.”– Olivier Grossman, Les Créatonautes
You can see all of the imaginative mashups by Les Créatonautes on their website and on Instagram.
October 3, 2022 at 4:32 pm
Great idea. Hope everybody enjoys the event. Hal
October 3, 2022 at 5:53 pm
Quite interesting juxtapositions!
October 4, 2022 at 7:22 am
Love love love
November 25, 2022 at 10:21 am
Wonder what event I was referring to. In a hundred years I would never come up with these. Good work and fun to look at. Hal
November 25, 2022 at 12:24 pm
These are such great fun and so wonderfully executed too.
