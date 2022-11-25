Absurdities

Les Créatonautes

These are the amazing digital collages by the French creative agency, Les Créatonautes. Their Instagram is full of fascinating, skillfully-executed, creative mashups. They’re not all animals and food, but those subjects are definitely my favorites!

“The world is in permanent change, it is in a transformation. This transformation, often invisible, sometimes unexpected, is inevitable. Living organisms, landscapes, technologies, societies: everything changes constantly, at different rates. From this observation we decided to transform the world in our own way.” – Olivier Grossman, Les Créatonautes

You can see all of the imaginative mashups by Les Créatonautes on their website and on Instagram.