My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Absurdities

by 5 Comments

Les Créatonautes

These are the amazing digital collages by the French creative agency, Les Créatonautes. Their Instagram is full of fascinating, skillfully-executed, creative mashups. They’re not all animals and food, but those subjects are definitely my favorites!

“The world is in permanent change, it is in a transformation. This transformation, often invisible, sometimes unexpected, is inevitable. Living organisms, landscapes, technologies, societies: everything changes constantly, at different rates. From this observation we decided to transform the world in our own way.”

– Olivier Grossman, Les Créatonautes

You can see all of the imaginative mashups by Les Créatonautes on their website and on Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Absurdities

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    October 3, 2022 at 4:32 pm

    Great idea. Hope everybody enjoys the event. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. swallowridge2
    October 3, 2022 at 5:53 pm

    Quite interesting juxtapositions!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. donnagentry
    October 4, 2022 at 7:22 am

    Love love love

    Love love love

    Please excuse autocorrect and typos as I have man-hands Sent from my iPhone

    >

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. janhaltn
    November 25, 2022 at 10:21 am

    Wonder what event I was referring to. In a hundred years I would never come up with these. Good work and fun to look at. Hal

    Like

    Reply
  5. Laura (PA Pict)
    November 25, 2022 at 12:24 pm

    These are such great fun and so wonderfully executed too.

    Like

    Reply

