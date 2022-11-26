Repost: Color-Full

Bo Lundberg

6/24/19: Bo Lundberg isn’t afraid of color. His illustrations jump off the page in wonderful rainbow hues that make me feel instantly happier. The artist’s graphic representations of his subjects feel both legitimately retro and highly desirable. It all looks like it would fit right in at the fabulous, newly-opened TWA Hotel in JFK Airport in Queens. The hotel may have to wait its turn, though. Lundberg’s work is very much in demand, with big-name clients including Vogue, Elle, Coca Cola, MTV, Neiman-Marcus, Rolls-Royce, and The New York Times (style and travel sections, of course).

The illustrator’s current series, Around the World, explores cities at a specific time, employing his signature cheerful colors and bold, minimalist images. I am endlessly impressed with artists who manage to hit upon just the right image to represent a place, and Lundberg has given himself the added complication of picking a specific year as well. Amazing!

You can follow Bo Lundberg on his website, and on Instagram, Facebook, Tumblr, and Pinterest.