Overheard New York is one of those Instagrams that someone somewhere told me about. Or a waiter mentioned in passing. Or I heard about it on a talk show. No idea. But since discovering it, I’ve been positively obsessed. The premise is simple. They’re plain black on white text of conversations overheard on the streets of New York City, but I find them both 100% accurate and hilarious. Maybe you have to be a New Yorker (or at least a fan) to fully appreciate them, but I think they’re brilliant. And it’s not just about New York. They also have feeds that serve Los Angeles, San Francisco, Austin, and London, as well as an account devoted to university quotes and one that just pertains to dating. Not exactly something for everyone, but it is covering a pretty wide audience. The New York one alone has 1.6 million followers, and more join every day.

“Every city talks, we listen… A less creepy Alexa, if you will. We overhear what urbanites are talking about wherever they go. Whether it’s the latest micro-dosing hype or full-volume sex recaps at the farmer’s market, our public service is to curate and share this information with our community and make you laugh during your 10+ hours of daily screen time.” -Who We Are – Overheard HQ

I must warn you that if you’re not a fan of New Yorkers, this isn’t going to help that any. But hey, at least we can laugh at ourselves… And I probably included too many of their posts below, but they kept making me hoot.

You can follow Overheard New York on Instagram, and you can find the rest of the Overheard universe (and buy merch) on their website.