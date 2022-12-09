Nice Package!

Image: Mod Podge Rocks Blog

Every December, Beloved and I buy many gifts for the wee ones in our life. Once they have all arrived (there’s a spreadsheet, of course), we take an evening to wrap and decorate them all. I organize them, Beloved wraps them, and I am in charge of embellishment. We usually drink eggnog and watch a cheesy holiday movie during the process, and I just love the tradition.

I am an adequate gift wrapper. It’s really Beloved who has perfected her technique, but of course she can’t wrap her own presents. I decided to level up my wrapping this year, and I’ve found a treasure trove of great, relatively accessible ideas! I thought I’d share them with you lovelies.

Enjoy!