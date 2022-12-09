My OBT

Nice Package!

Every December, Beloved and I buy many gifts for the wee ones in our life. Once they have all arrived (there’s a spreadsheet, of course), we take an evening to wrap and decorate them all. I organize them, Beloved wraps them, and I am in charge of embellishment. We usually drink eggnog and watch a cheesy holiday movie during the process, and I just love the tradition.

I am an adequate gift wrapper. It’s really Beloved who has perfected her technique, but of course she can’t wrap her own presents. I decided to level up my wrapping this year, and I’ve found a treasure trove of great, relatively accessible ideas! I thought I’d share them with you lovelies.

Enjoy!

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    December 9, 2022 at 6:23 am

    There are some great options for wrapping weird shaped gifts here. I am fascinated by that concertina fold. My Gran was a very talented wrapper and I have not inherited her genes. I make a decent fist of it but my wrapping is far from pristine. I confess that I resort to tissue paper and gift bags when confronted by really weird shaped items.

  2. swallowridge2
    December 9, 2022 at 7:53 am

    I too am inspired to up my wrapping game now! I’ll start early next year but concentrate on a (round) Lazy Susan this month. Hopefully it will be fun and not frustrating.

