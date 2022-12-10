My OBT

Repost: The Glass Master

12/27/17: If you read this blog on a regular basis, you’ve likely noticed that I have a real passion for glass art in all its forms. Today, I’m pleased to bring to you the gorgeous, incredibly diverse glass work by U.K. artist Stephen Foster. Besides his wonderful eye for form and his obvious skill with his medium, I love that Foster refuses to be tied to one discipline of glass making. His work encompasses fusing, slumping, casting, blowing, cane, dichroic, and even murrine. It’s impossible to pin him down to one style, but that just makes his work more interesting!

You can see all of Foster’s wonderful glass work on his website and on Facebook.

All images property of Stephen Foster.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Repost: The Glass Master

  1. bcparkison
    December 10, 2022 at 9:10 am

    I have a hard time getting my brain around how something like these are done. There must be tricks of the trade but still it is art.

  2. janhaltn
    December 10, 2022 at 10:04 am

    After a long time, I gave up trying to figure out which one was my favorite. I loved all of them. They are beautiful. I would be too scared that I might break one if it iwas in my house. Hal

