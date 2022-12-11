Repost: Soft-Focus Architecture

12/12/16: These are the colorful, rich, wonderfully architectural watercolors by Polish painter Maja Wronska. While it’s no secret that I’m in love with all things architecture, and certainly, her compositions are flawless, it’s really her unexpected angles that caught and kept my attention. It’s like they’re painted from unexpectedly good snapshots taken by tourists.

I like how the buildings are clearly the stars of the show and most of the people are left unpainted so they recede. The effect gives lovely depth to Wronska’s already incredibly detailed and skilled paintings.

Her work is available in a number of intriguing formats – not just prints, but also phone cases, tote bags, even shower curtains and towels. They can be purchased on Society6. You can also check out his work on his website.

All images property of Maja Wronska.

