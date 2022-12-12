Dawn Luebbe

For the last 38 years, Ohio’s Canfield County Fair has included a “meditation on bovine beauty” known as Dress a Cow. In other words, they hold a costumed cow beauty pageant. Now, I know some of you think dressing up animals is disrespectful, but these darling creatures really do seem pretty happy with themselves, plus it’s hilarious.

The mini documentary below includes some fantastic shots of the cows along with quotes that will stick with me like “When we dress a cow, it’s not like pulling pants on a normal person.” I imagine that’s very true.

“Everyone deserves a moment to shine….even a COW. This fun doc peaks into a rural community’s tradition and love affair of 38 years. Director Dawn Luebbe captures the deep-seeded connection those involved have with their cows and their adoration for this fanciful competition. This film is udderly endearing and you can’t help but lean in. (Pun intended)” – Elle Shaw, Festival Director

If you, like me, would like to learn more about the Dress a Cow competition, you can check it out on the Canfield Fair website and also follow the pageant on Facebook.