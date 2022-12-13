Party People

Richard Bernstein

The New York Times once described pop artist Richard Bernstein as “The man who made everyone look so famous.” They pretty much nailed it. You likely know his work even if his name isn’t familiar. Bernstein was the artist responsible for Andy Warhol’s Interview Magazine’s iconic covers. I can remember that I often used to buy the magazine just for the cover!

Even before his work for Interview, as early as the 1960s, Bernstein was considered one of the pioneers of the pop art movement. After reaching popularity in 1968, the artist moved into the Chelsea Hotel Grand Ballroom, which he turned into what must have been the most fabulous art studio of all time. He lived and worked there until his death in 2002. An early member of the Warhol Factory and Studio 54 insider, Bernstein knew everyone who was anyone, and his parties were legendary. If you were painted by him, you knew you were somebody.

“Richard Bernstein portrays stars. He celebrates their faces, he gives them larger-than-fiction size. He puts wit into the beauties, fantasy into the rich, depth into the glamorous and adds instant patina to newcomers.” – Paloma Picasso

Bernstein’s work is part of the permanent collections at some of the most reputable museums in the world including MOMA, The Met, and the National Portrait Gallery.

You can see all of Richard Bernstein’s fascinating work on the website run by his estate and on Instagram.