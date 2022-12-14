A Cheesy Christmas

I am not a fan of cheesy Christmas movies. Every time Beloved and I decide to give one a try while we’re wrapping presents or writing holiday cards, we make it about 15 minutes in, then have to put on something more murdery to cleanse our palates. However, I do know there are people who love the dumb things.

They all seem the same to me, and apparently I’m not alone in this opinion. Humorist Trey Kennedy decided to make a one-man parody of the genre, and it’s a corker. Viewers of the well-done video have been begging for a full-length version, but I can’t imagine he’d survive it.

