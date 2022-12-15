Etsomnia™ 351: Have Yourself a Meowy Little Christmas

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once in a while.
This may come as a surprise, but when you search Etsy for the terms cat and Christmas, all sorts of crap turns up. Mostly wearables like tshirts and sweatshirts, but there’s plenty of other awful junk as well. Let me be clear: I love cats. LOVE them. However, I loathe cat-themed junk. And since basically every other item I found involved a pun, I’ve also included a pile of terrible dad-style cat jokes. Let the groaning begin!
For more Etsy fun, check out all my Etsomnia™ posts!
What’s worse than raining cats and dogs? Hailing taxis.
What did the cat say to her friend before a fight? “Hold my purrse.”
What’s a cat’s favorite subject in school? Hisss-tory!
Why don’t you want to play poker with a cat? They tend to be cheetahs.
What’s a cat’s favorite TV show? Claw and Order.
What’s a cat’s favorite dessert? Chocolate mouse!
What do you call a cat who lives in an igloo? An eskimew!
What do cats eat for breakfast? Mice Krispies!
What’s a cat’s favorite sport? Hairball.
Why are cats better than babies? Because you only have to change a litter box once a day.
Why do cats make horrible DJs? They always paws the tunes.
Why shouldn’t you tell a cat lover your secrets? They’re always letting the cat out of the bag.
What’s smarter than a talking cat? A spelling bee!
Why do cats prefer wizards to witches? Sorcerers sometimes have milk in them.
Someone made a joke about my three-legged cat. Huge faux paw.
December 15, 2022 at 7:56 am
The cat space is spectacular but shipping is crazy slow (from Vietnam, so it could possibly be a Valentine’s gift rather than a Christmas gift). I checked the site and they do have smaller cat spaces, all super cute!
December 15, 2022 at 11:44 am
That’s a great point about the shipping. It would have made our little floofer-nutter so happy!
December 15, 2022 at 8:24 am
After the move I may get a cat. But I am 100% sure that none of today’s post will be in my house. Yes, I did laugh at some of them. Just plain stupid. Hal
December 15, 2022 at 11:45 am
I’m thrilled to hear you might get a cat! I really do love the darned beasties so very much.
December 15, 2022 at 9:34 am
More…I do wonder!
December 15, 2022 at 11:45 am
Quite a lot of junk this week!
December 15, 2022 at 9:35 am
My cats threatened to become permanent outdoor cats if I brought any of this stuff indoors.
December 15, 2022 at 11:45 am
Very sensible of them.
December 15, 2022 at 1:39 pm
I have run those very search terms on Etsy hoping to find something tasteful that works with my holiday decor and is on a cat theme and … I came up empty. There was so much tragic tat to sort through that I gave up by page 15 of the results.
